President Ramnath Kovind honors Dr. Sridev Shastri with Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award

Dr. Sridev Shastri is a well-known name in the field of Vedic astrology in India. With 29 years of experience, he is a senior astro-researcher and has contributed extensively to the field of astrology.

He has been invited to speak at numerous national and international events, where he has shared his insights and knowledge with people from all walks of life. Recently, Dr. Sridev Shastri was honored with the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award from the Honorable President of India Sri.Ramnath Kovind, which is a testament to his outstanding contributions to the field of Vedic astrology.

The Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award is one of the highest prestigious awards in India, and it is given to individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society in various fields. The award is named after Dr. B R Ambedkar, who was a social reformer and one of the founding fathers of the Indian Constitution. The award is given to individuals who have followed in Dr. Ambedkar's footsteps and have worked tirelessly for the betterment of society.

Dr. Sridev Shastri's contributions to the field of Vedic astrology have been widely recognized and appreciated. He is known for his deep understanding of the principles and techniques of astrology and his ability to provide accurate predictions and guidance to his clients. He has authored several books on Vedic astrology has been widely acclaimed for its depth and accuracy.

Dr. Sridev Shastri's expertise in Vedic astrology has not gone unnoticed, and he has been invited to speak at numerous national and international events. He has shared his insights and knowledge with people from all walks of life, and his talks have been widely appreciated for their clarity and depth.

The award recognizes his tireless efforts to promote the principles of truth, integrity, and compassion in the field of astrology and his commitment to using his knowledge for the betterment of humanity.

In conclusion, Dr. Sridev Shastri's recent receipt of the Bharat Ratna Dr. B R Ambedkar Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to the field of Vedic astrology and to society as a whole. It is a testament to his deep knowledge, ethical practices, and commitment to using his expertise for the betterment of humanity. Dr. Sridev Shastri is a true master of his craft, and his contributions to the Field of Vedic astrology will continue to inspire and enlighten people for generations to come.

The Other prestigious awards received by Dr. Sridev Shastri are:-

Best Celebrity Astrologer by Actress Madhuri Dixit.

Lokshahi Sonman 2023 by Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sr. Eknath Shinde.

Bagdhara Sonman 2023 by Honourable Governor of Kerala Sri. Arif Mohammad Khan.

Super Indians 24 Award by Union Minister Mr. Jitendra Singh & Celebrity Actor Mr. Govinda

Most Trusted Astrologer in India 2022 Award by Union Minister Shri. Faggan Singh Kulaste (Minister of State for Rural Development, Government of India).

International Glory Award 2022 by actress Shilpa Shetty.

Trendsetter Awards Mumbai 2022 by Governor of Mumbai, Honorable Bhagat Singh Kosayari & Singer Mr Kumar Shanu

Global Fame Award 2021 Kolkata - By Actress Bipasa Basu

International Glory Award 2021. Goa by Social Activist, Actor Sonu Sood.

Golden Glory Award 2022 by Ms. Malaika Arora. Mumbai

Asia pacific excellence award 2021 by Actress Ms Amisha Patel.

International business leadership award 2021

Maharshi Parashar & Samudra Rishi Award Winner 2012(Kathmandu, Nepal)

