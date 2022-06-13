Red Fort Capital’s NBFC Targets Rs 200 Cr Industrial Loan Portfolio

Red Fort Capital’s NBFC announces Rs 8 Crores working capital loan to New Jai Shankar Transport Company, Jaipur.

New Jai Shankar Transport Company has supported India’s Cement, Zinc, Steel, and Petro-chemical industry leaders by transporting raw materials and finished goods. With this loan from Red Fort Capital, they will be able to significantly improve their cashflows.

When New Jai Shankar was introduced to Red Fort Capital, Balbir Singh, its Founder and partner requested the money in 10 days. Red Fort Capital completed the due diligence, approval, and legal documentation and disbursed the entire amount within this short period. “Red Fort Capital’s key Principles are - Speed, Value adds, Long Term relationship, and Pragmatic returns. “Speed has been a key principle of Red Fort Capital’s investment

philosophy. It’s our pleasure to help New Jai Shankar Transport Company to grow their business in this rapidly changing environment” said Parry Singh, Red Fort Capital’s Founder & CEO.

About Red Fort Capital

Red Fort Capital NBFC: Red Fort Capital Finance is a fast-growing NBFC financing growth-oriented credit to Industrial End Users in proximity to growth enablers - Ports, Inland Container Depots, Labour availability, Locations with Excellent Connectivity - backed by suitable Cashflow/Collateral.

Red Fort Capital Group was founded by Parry Singh, a serial entrepreneur who has founded over 9 companies. Red Fort Capital has multiple financing vehicles, including its market-leading Private Equity Funds, a Regulated NBFC in India, and a globally focused Principal Investing Group.

The NBFC seeks deals of Rs.1 Cr to Rs.10 Cr, targeting a portfolio Book size of Rs. 200 Cr over the next year for financing:

• Working Capital

• Equipment & Machinery

• Inventory

• Construction

• Receivables

To learn more about Red Fort’s industrial loans and apply online, please call/WhatsApp at 9167333678 or visit redfortcapital.com/loan