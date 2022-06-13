Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Thane: Case against 22-year-old man over social media post supporting Nupur Sharma
Covid-19: 3 cases of BA.4 and 1 case of BA.5 Omicron sub-variants found in Mumbai
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhanth Kapoor arrested by Bengaluru police for consuming drugs
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Brand Media News > Red Fort Capitals NBFC Targets Rs 200 Cr Industrial Loan Portfolio

Red Fort Capital’s NBFC Targets Rs 200 Cr Industrial Loan Portfolio

Updated on: 13 June,2022 05:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Red Fort Capital’s NBFC announces Rs 8 Crores working capital loan to New Jai Shankar Transport Company, Jaipur.

Red Fort Capital’s NBFC Targets Rs 200 Cr Industrial Loan Portfolio


New Jai Shankar Transport Company has supported India’s Cement, Zinc, Steel, and Petro-chemical industry leaders by transporting raw materials and finished goods. With this loan from Red Fort Capital, they will be able to significantly improve their cashflows.

When New Jai Shankar was introduced to Red Fort Capital, Balbir Singh, its Founder and partner requested the money in 10 days. Red Fort Capital completed the due diligence, approval, and legal documentation and disbursed the entire amount within this short period. “Red Fort Capital’s key Principles are - Speed, Value adds, Long Term relationship, and Pragmatic returns. “Speed has been a key principle of Red Fort Capital’s investment
philosophy. It’s our pleasure to help New Jai Shankar Transport Company to grow their business in this rapidly changing environment” said Parry Singh, Red Fort Capital’s Founder & CEO.




About Red Fort Capital


Red Fort Capital NBFC: Red Fort Capital Finance is a fast-growing NBFC financing growth-oriented credit to Industrial End Users in proximity to growth enablers - Ports, Inland Container Depots, Labour availability, Locations with Excellent Connectivity - backed by suitable Cashflow/Collateral.

Red Fort Capital Group was founded by Parry Singh, a serial entrepreneur who has founded over 9 companies. Red Fort Capital has multiple financing vehicles, including its market-leading Private Equity Funds, a Regulated NBFC in India, and a globally focused Principal Investing Group.

The NBFC seeks deals of Rs.1 Cr to Rs.10 Cr, targeting a portfolio Book size of Rs. 200 Cr over the next year for financing:

• Working Capital
• Equipment & Machinery
• Inventory
• Construction
• Receivables

To learn more about Red Fort’s industrial loans and apply online, please call/WhatsApp at 9167333678 or visit redfortcapital.com/loan

Brand Media

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK