Souvik Saha, Founder of “Cine Kolkata”, shares how he created one of the biggest digital platforms of Kolkata

Following one’s passion and turning it into a profession is something that only a few people can do that. It comes with a lot of risks.

But Souvik Saha knows that taking risks is an essential part of a career as well as life as a whole. And these risks have landed him to become one of the youngest but professional media person and digital marketers who is also the founder and CEO of one media house and one marketing company.

Cine Kolkata strengthens the foundation of Cine Digital Media by standing among the top news portals leaving behind numerous Bangla news portals. It does not only come up with the most trending news searches of the time but also claims its authenticity by showing its unbiasedness. Launched in 2015 with the goals of showing the latest entertainment news in the least span of time, it covers everything from breaking Entertainment, Sports, Fashion, Lifestyle to Gossip.

Already drawing the attention of 10 million people per month, it touches everything from Bengali entertainment, Bollywood, Tollywood, Hollywood news, Viral Images, Videos, Serials, Gossip, to the most trending news of the time. Its future goal is to reach 50 million people per month.

Souvik Saha is also the owner of Cine Digital, which is a digital marketing agency dealing with clients who want to promote their brands over social media platforms. He has many more such esteemed clients coming from various industries. His digital marketing firm offers the widest range of services on which not only include social and online marketing but offline marketing to some extent as well.

His journey to become a entrepreneur started at the age of 16, who came to the city from Habra. Though he intended to learn filmmaking, but ended up getting into the media and digital world.