The Adani Power Plant installs locks from Lavna Digital Locks owing to its contrivance

Despite numerous obstacles, the Indian startup ecosystem has experienced enormous growth in recent years, with a record number of young and dynamic entrepreneurs embracing a win-at-all-costs mentality.

Many startups are thriving, and their comprehensive and unique approaches are drawing the attention of big multi-millionaire companies. As a result, major brands and global corporations have joined forces with them. One such example is The Lavna Digital Locks, which, after generating quite a stir and becoming the talk of the town, has established a strong presence in Gujarat and is receiving national recognition. The Adani Power Plant in Gujarat, for instance, recently installed locks from Lavna Digital Locks due to its exceptional quality and security ingenuity. For the past three years, Lavna Digital Locks has delivered amazing service and is rapidly emerging as one of the giant names in the segment.

It is where one can find the smart lock industry's most cutting-edge security solutions. The Lavna Locks smart door lock, which is one of the Amazon selections, has a basic, effective design and is employed by builders throughout the project. It can be used on both wood and metal doors. This smart door lock has a fingerprint unlock, an RFID card, PIN or passwords, and a standard physical key. Aside from that, it supports OTP-based authentication, which is useful when you have guests. The Lavna Smart Locks app is available for download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. It is simple to use and can be quickly grasped by new users. Apart from being bug-free, it has built-in capabilities like remote unlocking from anywhere at any time, time-based access controlled by the mobile app, user addition, and deletion via the mobile app, and so on. The company also promises to release a new lock with an integrated video doorbell and a face recognition unlock capability that has a 97 percent success rate.

Ensuring privacy and safe access, locks are used on practically everything nowadays, from your front door to your smartphone. This indicates how, through time, they have come to value privacy and safety more and more as a society. The importance of selecting the right sort of door lock is more than ever, which is why builders are including smart locks in newly constructed buildings. The reason for this is that smart locks have an advantage over "traditional" locks. Most people aren't familiar with the terms "conventional" or "traditional" locks, which refers to the standard non-automated door lock that must be manually engaged. Smart locks, which are designed to protect user privacy and safe access, are far more believable, and the Lavna Locks team is working tirelessly to integrate them into every feasible household.

Both wooden and metal doors can benefit from it. Fingerprint unlock, RFID card, PIN or passwords, and a regular physical key are all included in this smart door lock. Apart from that, it provides OTP-based authentication, which comes in handy when there are people waiting at the entrance. Smart locks will increase your control and efficiency while also making your home safer. These smart home technologies allow you to unlock doors from anywhere using an app on your phone, and they can even open automatically as you approach your front door.

The Lavna Smart Locks app is currently available on Google Play, and an iOS version will be accessible in the first week of June, according to the company. The program is simple to use, and new users can get up and running quickly. The Lavna Locks smart door lock, which is one of Amazon's picks, has a simple, practical design and is used throughout the structure by builders.