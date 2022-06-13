The best Astrologer and Numerologist award conferred to Manoj Sahu by Lara Dutta at International Icon Awards

On April 28, 2022, in Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Sahu Ji has been honored with the “World Icon Award “for Best Astrologer and Numerologist.

Reputed Astrologer Manoj Sahu with famous actress Lara Dutta

Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta, graced the occasion and handed over the award. He was honored for his outstanding contributions to a variety of services, including Vedic Astrology, KP Astrology, Match Making, Panchang mahurat, Horoscope, Palm Reading, Numerology, Signature Astrology, Face Reading, Vaastu, Lal Kitab, Gems Astrology, Color Astrology, Name Correction, Mobile Numerology, and others.

Indore’s best astrologer, Sahu Ji started his studies and research in astrology 15 years ago and continues to do so. He is passionate about this space of astrology and numerology which keeps him motivated to understand and practice them with greater depth. His passion and interest prompted him to launch his brand "Astrologer Sahu Ji" in 2009. This brand was registered in Madhya Pradesh as an Indian private limited entity and today he is known by the title "Astrologer Sahu Ji" all over the world.

Sahu Ji is an astrologer and numerologist who uses astrology research in occult science techniques for their clients. He resolves all types of problems such as health issues, marriage issues, education issues, debt issues, financial issues, and problems like vice up to 99.9 percent efficacy.

Astrology Sahu Ji has been awarded more than 100 times at astrological conventions as the Best Astrologer and Numerologist in Madhya Pradesh, India, but the most prominent instance was when Sahu Ji won three awards in a row, including the Xel Global Choice Award 2019 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood Actor Jackie Shroff and the Pride of Bharat Award 2020 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood Actor Sunil Shetty, and most recently, the International Icon Award 2022 in Delhi with Chief Guests, Bollywood actresses, and Miss Universe 2000 Lara Dutta. This earned him the title of Indore’s best astrologer.

Manoj Sahu Ji, Owner of Astrologer Sahu Ji Private Limited, said, "Let us beautify your life together an astrologer can forecast well your destination, success, career, as well as your reason of birth."

More than 2 lakh individuals have been helped by Sahu Ji, and over 1000 people have learned astrology from him. He assists people in resolving professional, marriage, and educational concerns, among other things. He is a master at predicting the future using horoscopes.

Astrologer Sahu Ji is a science-backed patent technology that has obtained backing from the IAF, International Astrology Federations Inc. (USA), and all prominent Indian astrologers. The brand Astrologer Sahu Ji is also authorized and approved by the government, assuring that it is completely safe for individuals and the country. As a sustainable product, the brand is registered with Start-up India and the IAF site.

To find out more, visit: https://indorejyotish.in/