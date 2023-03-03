Breaking News
Five men enjoy booze party on Gujarat-bound train, de-boarded
Thane-Borivli tunnel work could start before monsoon
New BMC plan targets clean-up of Mumbai ponds
Mumbai: 25 per cent discount for women at civic swimming pools
Mumbai Crime: Woman robs own house of cash and jewellery to run away with ex

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Brand Media News > The Story Of Lavish Choudhary How He Made Small Real Estate Business Into Thriving Enterprise

The Story Of Lavish Choudhary: How He Made Small Real Estate Business Into Thriving Enterprise.

Updated on: 03 March,2023 04:24 PM IST  |  Mumbai
BrandMedia |

Top

Lavish Choudhary is a well-known entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the world of business. He is known for his success in multiple industries, but his journey began in the real estate business.

The Story Of Lavish Choudhary: How He Made Small Real Estate Business Into Thriving Enterprise.


In this article, we will take a look at how Lavish started a small real estate business and turned it into a successful enterprise.


Lavish was born and raised in Muzaffarnagar, a small city in India. After completing his education, he started working as a teacher, but he always had an entrepreneurial spirit. He realized that he wanted to start his own business, and he saw an opportunity in the real estate industry. Lavish started small by investing in a few properties in his local area. He used his savings to purchase these properties, and then he renovated them and put them up for rent. His initial investments were modest, but he was able to generate a steady stream of rental income.



Over time, Lavish began to acquire more properties and expand his real estate portfolio. He was able to identify properties with potential for appreciation, and he was able to buy them at a good price. He also had a keen eye for design and was able to renovate properties in a way that made them attractive to tenants. As his real estate business grew, Lavish began to hire employees to help him manage his properties. He also started to develop a reputation in the local real estate market as a savvy investor and landlord. This helped him attract more tenants and investors, and he was able to expand his business even further.


Today, Lavish's real estate business has grown into a successful enterprise with properties across multiple cities. He has diversified his investments by investing in commercial properties as well as residential properties, and he has also expanded into other industries such as Stokes, Forex, technology, and education.

So, what can we learn from Lavish's journey? One key lesson is the importance of starting small and building gradually. Lavish began by investing in a few properties, and he used his earnings to reinvest in his business. He also had a keen eye for identifying properties with potential, and he was not afraid to take risks.

Another important lesson is the importance of developing a reputation in your industry. Lavish was able to attract more tenants and investors by developing a reputation as a savvy investor and landlord. This helped him to grow his business and attract more opportunities.

In conclusion, Lavish Choudhary's journey from a small real estate investor to a successful entrepreneur is an inspiring story of hard work, determination, and a willingness to take risks. By starting small, building gradually, and developing a reputation in his industry, Lavish was able to turn his real estate business into a successful enterprise.

Brand Media

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK