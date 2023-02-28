"The Vyom" International Group Art Exhibition - Feb 21 to 27, 2023

Organized by First Wish Art Gallery at Nehru Centre Art Gallery - Mumbai, India

Inauguration at Nehru Centre Art Gallery

The Vyom is our 2nd International Exhibition from ambitious project that has been started from Tbilisi, Georgia Jan 22nd 2023 - "Mission World Tour Exhibition: 30 Countries & 30 Exhibitions!

It is an initiative that has been taken to encourage and support all artists.

Represented Art Works from Georgia, Greece, Japan, UAE and India and well curated by Ms. Vanashri Ransubhe (Coordinator in UAE & India at First Wish Art Gallery).

She has been an asset to the gallery and playing very important key role in the expansion of the business.

The Opening:

The opening was done by the Chief Guest Mr.Shriram Dandekar - Vice Chairman and Executive Director, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd.

And also in the presence of our special guests Mr.Vishwanath Sable, Dean of J J School of Art, Mumbai,

Mr. Ahmed Al Awadhi is an Emirati Artist & Businessman popularly known as Rukni Art,

Mr. Kaisar Dopaishi, Principal of Singapore International School and President of South Asia IB School Association,

Dr. Jayesh Dakre - Scientist and Smart future counsellor,

Mr. Dipesh Pakdhare - NSDC Central Govt. Skill India Partner for pan INDIA,

Mr. Nitin Jadia - Art Lover & Collector.

We, First Wish Art Gallery team wholeheartedly thankful to the all guestsfor accepting our invitation and taking out their valuable time to attend the opening ceremony of "THE VYOM INTERNATIONAL GROUP ART EXHIBITION" and making it more memorable.

We also thankful to our all participants& visitors for their kind supports.

About The Gallery

The Journey:

First Wish Art Gallery LLC is based in Georgia & Operating from UAE. Founded in Nov, 2020 by Mr.Irshad Husain (Business).

The Co-Owner/Director of the gallery is Ms. Mariami Simashvili from Georgia. She is an Artist by passion and a Pediatric Doctor by profession.

Current Project: Mission World Tour Exhibition: 30 Countries & 30 Exhibitions

Any artist from anywhere can join us and explore in a different way. The Perfect blend of Art + Travel and unforgettable memories!!

Upcoming Exhibitions in 2023 – Japan, Netherlands, Czech Republic, Italy & Turkey.