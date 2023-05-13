This Mother’s Day, Celebrating women Leaders and Changemaker’s embracing Motherhood

This women’s day women leaders from all walks of life shares their experience and journey of be-ing able to juggle motherhood and work beautifully. Here are 8 women leaders sharing their life in words.

1. Sonali Gupta, an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker

Here we have Sonali Gupta who has many feathers of success attached to her. From being an entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, healer to social media influencer and much more. Mrs. Gupta shares “Motherhood is a very natural emotion I would say. It shows within us as soon as we become mothers. It is perhaps the most important responsibility we undertake in having to bring up people for this future world. I don’t think any other role played by me has given me the joy unlike motherhood. My children complete me as a human being. And they make my house a home.”Being an avid reader and having a passionate take on things, led her to write her poetry-styled self help book ‘Of love, life, and everything in between which is available on Amazon.

2. Sheetal Rajput , an Indian News Anchor, War Correspondent & media entrepreneur

Sheetal Rajput is an Indian News Anchor, War Correspondent & media entrepreneur running her own media startup, 'Sheetal Rajput Media Network'. Starting her media career, Sheetal Shares her bond with her daughter “War Correspondent, anchorwoman & now, media entrepreneur running my own media network, I feel truly privileged and blessed to be able to done so many hats at the same time, but clearly playing mom to my 11 year old lovely daughter, Naaisha is the crown that I wear with the most pride, satisfaction & joy. A mother-daughter relationship is the most beautiful, enriching & fulfilling of all. It nourishes & nurtures not just your heart & mind but also your soul. And therefore, no matter how accomplished we become in our life, how busy & occupied we get, this is one area that should get our maximum attention, focus & emotional investment.”

3. Dr Priya Amod Dandage, Author, JARATKARU

Dr Priya Amod Dandage is a (BHMS) Bachelor of homoeopathic medicine and surgery. She is practising for more than twenty years now. She is also the author of JARATKARU, a mythological fiction who is now Amazon no.1 fantasy and mythology novel. Dr. Dandage shares her journey of Motherhood “Motherhood is a journey for me from overwhelmed mother of a newly born baby to a friend of a teen son. You have to learn, unlearn many things in this lovely journey. Sometimes priortize your work , sometimes motherhood. You have to take decision at every step consciously. There is nothing like perfect motherhood, never feel guilty for your mistakes or weak points. My son and i are now friends, i do take his advice and criticism too. He now supports me to persue my dreams and this is the best part of our relationship.”

4. Monisha K Gumber, Author

Monisha K Gumber is an author of popular motivational graphic novels for teens, specially growing up girls of modern India. She raises serious social issues such as academic pressures, low body image, learning disabilities and complicated online relationships that children face, in her signature light weight narrative.

Mrs Gumber shares her journey of motherhood and gives some insight into how she handles it “Being a mother is not a ‘full-time job’ as they say, but a life-long sacred responsibility towards souls who took the decision to be born through you. Don’t let them down.” Being the Mother of two teenagers, is an exciting roller coaster ride and I learn from my kids everyday. Children not only deserve love and attention but respect even more. Motherhood is tough but it’s very interesting and should be embraced positively.”

5. Vandita Mishra, Author and a Periodontist

Vandita is an Author and a Periodontist. She has written three fiction novels, and many newspaper columns in the past. Her recent work is an audio story that she released as a fiction podcast. She is now working on some health stories and is all set to release them soon. Vandita explains how Motherhood has only pushed her to do better “I have always been career driven and I have always strived to do the best I can in any given circumstances. Motherhood has only pushed me to do better. After embracing motherhood I can see through many more stories around me, which I was previously unaware of, and I am more eager than ever to tell them to the world. It isn’t all rosy and it does get difficult on many days, but at the end of the day when I see my two-year-old holding my book and saying Mumma author it makes it totally worthwhile.”

6. Dr. Manishaa Mani, Author, Meditation instructor, Motivational speaker

Dr.Manishaa Mani is an Poetess, Reiki Master, Pendulum Dowser, Author, Meditation instructor, Motivational speaker, Radio Jockey , Art of living volunteer and Member of Indian Literature society. She has done Phd in economics. She is a proud mother of two beautiful whom she considered as her biggest strength. She is a founder of “Karma Healing ray”, through which she take her spiritual classes .Dr. Manishaa heals people through Reiki and also gives Reiki training session to people who are interested. She also predict through pendulum dowsing. As an Author, she has written three poetry book and four anthologies.

“Motherhood is a feeling not a status but we only consider this feeling motherhood when we give birth to a child by ourselves.”

7. Anuradha, Author, Blogger

Anuradha is working in the field of academics from past 20 years. She is also an avid blogger. Poetry writing is her passion and she writes prolifically on various online platforms. Apart from the poetry anthology she is a published author of two other books. Anuradha shares her beautiful journey of being a mother “Motherhood is a blessing imparted to all women by God aka Mother Nature, we are part of the creation, it’s as if God has delegated one of his many duties to us women. It’s a great task to bring up a new person. We can be called as master jugglers, zen masters (actually we are not. We have our ups and downs) I take this role of motherhood and of a writer like a humorous novel full of stories, anecdotes and varied learning experiences culminating into a most cherished, acclaimed classic.”

8. Sonali , Author, Life Coach and Relationship Coach

Sonali is the author of 'Sutras of life' and 'Sugar and Spice'. She is also a life coach and relationship coach. A passionate storyteller since her childhood, she started writing blogs .As a blogger she attracted lots of appreciation from her readers. This motivated her to master her storytelling abilities. The Author shares “Being a full time mother, I have ensured that I don’t confine myself to the four walls as a homemaker.” She manages house, kids, social life and her both professions meticulously. An ambitious girl turned to a mother and yet made efforts to keep her professional life alive being virtually active. She connects with people through her words, her expressions, her compassion and her books. “Motherhood is a gift of God as per her. Being a mother you exemplify to your kids that your success cannot be limited by your responsibilities”. She adds