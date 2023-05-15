Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs of The Year 2023 by The Indian Alert

Women entrepreneurs have demonstrated their ability to excel across various sectors, from technology and finance to fashion and social enterprises.

The list of Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs of The Year 2023 is proudly presented.

Women are making significant progress, challenging norms, and driving innovation in the dynamic field of entrepreneurship. Presented by The Indian Alert and Powered by Digisharks Communications Pvt. Ltd . The list of The Top 30 Women Entrepreneurs of The Year 2023 is proudly presented. These Women are reshaping industries, bringing about job creation, and inspiring future generations.

Women entrepreneurs have demonstrated their ability:

Women entrepreneurs have demonstrated their ability to excel across various sectors, from technology and finance to fashion and social enterprises. They have launched startups, founded companies, and scale businesses, contributing significantly to economic growth and job creation.

The spirit of innovation, perseverance, and determination are exemplified by these remarkable Women entrepreneurs. Through their visionary initiative and innovative ability, they are driving financial development, changing ventures, and making ready for a more promising time to come. The Indian Alert and Digishaks Communications Pvt. Ltd is proud to recognize its outstanding contributions and celebrate their inspiring path to success. As these women business people keep on succeeding, they act as good examples for trying business people, empowering them to seek after their fantasies and have an enduring effect on society.

1. Swathi Abburi – Founder, of Sisters Closet.

2. Yassmin Jal Mistry – Managing Director of Durand Forms India Pvt Ltd.

3. Aruna Joshi – Ceo-Founder & Director of RAPID ORGANIC PVT LTD.

4. Archana Mukul Agrawal – Proprietor of CitSpray aroma sciences Mangalam Agro. 5.Vassundara Nattes – Managing Director and Co-Founder of Aeliuscity HR Solutions.

6. Asma Korak Kahali – International Consultant of RIMBAA RAYAA WORLD SOLUTIONS PTE LTD.

7. Dr. Gagan Bhatia – Director, Founder of Uniqaya – a premium skincare brand.

8. Asmita Kapoor – Founder/CEO of Adsflourish.

9. Jhanvi Rana – Founder of Aries Holidays.

10. Dr. Subhash Rani – Proprietor of Indian Beauty The Best.

11. Pooja Garg – Proprietor of Navyaa Watertech Solutions.

12. Keeratdeep Kaur – Founder of, House Of Harkaari

13. Akansha Jain – CEO of CTODAY MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY PVT LTD.

14. Jyoti Sachdeva Iyer – Founder & Director of Jyoti Sachdeva Couture.

15. Mamta Singh – Founder and CEO of PRAYAS CONSULTING.

16. Nutan Kashap – Founder and CEO of Divya – Rediscover Yours.

17. Gitanjali Gulati – Founder/CEO of Aveda spa health and wellness.

18. Mamatha L – Learning Consultant Corporate Trainer Mentor Coach of Power Learning.

19. Nidhi Sharma – Director of Creative Infocom Private Limited.

20. Talat Jawed – Founder and CEO of Mentor your mind.

21. Dr. Richa Satsangi – Wellness coach/ NLP expert/ Author of Wings to Wellness.

22. Meenakshi Saroha – Founder Director of MS parenting.

23. Gargi Mukherji – Proof Reader of IIT Chennai.

24. Kajal Sunil Waghela – Founder Trustee & CEO of Niru Foundation.

25. Surabhi singh – Mrs. India 2022.

26. Maria Samuel – Director of Gulmarg Ski Academy.

27. Rajeshri Bolaikar – Promoter & CEO of SUMU HEALTHCARE.

28. Dhanishtha Hemant Khaiwal – Director of DHK Pride Events Concierge.

29. Jyoti Kumari – Managing Director of J K FASHIONS (A UNIT OF MOZTECH EXIM INDIA PVT LTD).

30. Sandhya Singh – Proprietor of MVM Residency, Stellar lin.

Source Link : The Indian Alert