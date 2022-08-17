Unfurl the spirit of India with reality & mythology, by Beeja House’s latest book releases

Literature and books have always been a peephole to look into the past, future, and beyond. It comprehends, affirms, and negates your being and life as a whole.

While on the one hand romance and thriller are flourishing genres, mythology& history have also upped the game with their touch of individuality, method, and technique. Books rooted in Indian mythology have come up a long way and are one of the most sought-after genres in the reading fraternity. Now the other side of the same coin is realities that remain hidden; realities that should be told out loud. History-based genre is one such genre that throws light on it. Both history and mythology-based books tell us some unknown stories buried deep and are mixed with fictional elements that keep readers glued to them. These books instigate readers to know more, read more!

Beeja House therefore in the spirit of patriotism brings forward in August,Eternal Flames of Freedom by Sridhar Krish on Indian history and freedom and two more books rooted in Indian mythology — Taandaav authored by BP Prem & BP Rachiti, and The Mystery of Lankeshwari Devi - The Vault of Nagas by Dr.Dibyendu Chowdhary. All these three books have a completely different take and individualist approach. A concoction of fiction and reality, the authors have tried to dig into the deeper realm and not just the exterior front. Where the two mythological fiction books carry a mystic aura and a traditional touch, the third one on the Indian freedom struggle ignites a sense of patriotism and pride.

Eternal Flames of Freedom gives a first-hand account of the events that transpired, as seen and experienced by people who were part of the freedom movement unlike any other history books written by historians or the classic history textbooks that have reduced the Indian Freedom movement into a dry litany of dates, names and places.

The book Taandaav is a mind-bending tale of mysticism. It is a race against time, between reality and mysticism that ultimately unravels the mystery of the deaths and discovers facets that were previously known to mankind millennia ago.

The Mystery of Lankesharwi Devi - The Vault of Nagas,‌ reveals secrets of the Kali Yug and opens up interesting clues for us to unriddle. It is about an undercover Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer who opts to protect the mysteries of history and its wealth within India allied with the NSA and CBI lands up fighting against the time because Kali Yuga is ending by April 2030.

Geetika Saigal, Founder and CEO of Beeja House (https://beejahouse.com/), India’s first ‌Mentored-Publishing House adds, “We’re leaving no stone unturned to bring out the best work of words in the literary world. The content, too, is judiciously built and edited multifold before it is launched for readers. With our constant pre- and post-writing mentorship, we nurture aspiring writers and make them authors!”

