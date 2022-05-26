Uptodd Revolutionising modern Parenting through a scientific approach

Uptodd

According to Harvard University's Centre on the Developing Child, every baby at the time of birth has immense potential, with 100 billion neurons and 1 million neural synapses forming every second in the child's brain. With a rapidly evolving world, high-tech interventions, and a fast-paced lifestyle, providing the optimal growth environment for children is not easy for new age parents.

Every parent wants to provide a strong foundation for their children at this crucial stage of development. While it's never simple, now it's easier than ever with UpTodd’s parenting program and baby growth tool kit curriculum. Uptodd is a research-backed platform that focuses on holistic growth and development to create genius babies. Only parenting program with one-on-one guidance, customisation, high-quality R&D lab, research papers, and Toys + Cards wooden mega kits.

Uptodd is recently listed as ASIA's Rank-1 Parenting Platform by 100openstartups for enormous growth. Uptodd programs are curated by a team of top professionals from IITs, AIIMS, MIT(USA), Stanford University, and other top institutions. Parenting programs and advanced developmental kits for babies are offered from UpTodd, and all of the kits are curated and developed in the corporation's advanced research and development lab.

Personalised Parenting Program -

This program provides a powerful, fully customised app with 30+ powerful research-backed features curated and developed as per the baby's unique developmental needs, where the baby's growth is monitored and guided under 1-1 assistance and guidance. Weekly new content is shared to ensure parents are guided in every step of this special phase of the child's development.

Additionally, this program provides a high-quality 300+ Material Mega Kit of wood and paper-based developmental toys, flashcards, stories, and more. What makes these kits unique is that they are uptodd's copyrighted products with advanced science methodologies used to not only support but also attract the attention of babies.

The program is extremely reasonable, with monthly EMIs for all personalization and kits starting at INR 2000 each month, making it the most cost-effective and technologically advanced program offered anywhere in the world.

UpTodd’s Kit based programs -

UpTodd has recently added a new category where you can enter basic developmental inputs for your baby's development and access the highly curated and exclusive uptodd kits made exclusively in UpTodd's lab. These highly personalised kits are affordable and come with uptodd's jukebox's high-quality audio attachments. The kits are designed to help children shape their brain architecture along with their cognitive, social, emotional, and physical capacities.

“The goal is to reach one million parents. When I say a million parents, I also stress that we care about quality outcomes. But as we scale it, we have to work even harder to make sure that we don’t get lost in the noise of the numbers and stay focused on our mission. It’s parenting. It’s quality. Its outcomes.” concludes Singh, CPO UpTodd