Value4Brand gears up for the ReLaunch

Value4Brand announces brand relaunch with a new Logo, Website and Tagline Branding Redefined

Geared up with fresh energy and upgraded brand strategy, Value4Brand today announced its relaunch with a focus on establishing itself in the digital industry with holistic approach. Along with improvising the brand logo, the company has revamped its website providing multiple offerings to the clients depending on the industry standards. Branding Redefined, the new tagline of Value4Brand, aspires to provide clients with advanced strategies for their unmatched growth and upliftment. Adding to the existing Digital marketing and ORM services , the upgraded portfolio includes services like Brand Launch campaigns, Review Management on App and Desktop both, Social media customer response management, Website Development and many more.

Value4Brand was founded by Mr. Subhashis Chakraborty and Ms. Neha Arora in the year 2016. Having a sound experience of more than a decade in digital marketing and online reputation management domain, the duo planned to venture into the industry, thus offering tailor made solutions to the clients. The companies refashioned logo depicts the eventual growth that has happened over the years. Starting with just a handful of clients in 2016, Value4Brand has served more than 200 clients till date. The company is likely to bag a good number of accounts by the end of FY 2022.

Signalling the bold transition, Mr. Subhashish Chakraborty, Managing Director, Value4Brand said that, Digital Marketing and Online Reputation Management is a growing industry and keeps on evolving rapidly and we at Value4Brand shall always be on the move to be as close as possible to our clients. The conscious decision to refresh our brand with advanced portfolio shall surely provide us an opportunity to serve our clients with plethora of services fulfilling their requirements at our best.

With the advanced technologies nearing, Value4Brand aims to provide such an interactive platform to its customers where they are aided with integrated branding solutions. Be it Brand Building or Brand Reconstruction, the company aims to make its marque as the prominent industry players.