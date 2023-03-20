Vineet Gupta, Ashoka University Co-founder explains what attracts foreign students to a country.

Attracting students from around the world has emerged as a prime concern for many nations as a result of the rising levels of globalization in education. But what aspects of a nation genuinely entice foreign students? Vineet Gupta Ashoka University founder, provides some insights into this issue. “The standard and quality of education in a county is one of the main factors that draws foreign students to it,” claims Gupta. “Often education alone may not be the reason that attracts foreign students. The lure of a better life is a determining reason. This better life could mean better employment opportunities, more salary and better standard of living”, says Vineet Gupta

Students frequently opt for nations with a stellar reputation for delivering high-quality education in different disciplines of study. In addition to giving them the knowledge and information they need to thrive in their chosen discipline, this can grant them a strategic advantage when they join the professional world. India is home to some of the finest institutions in the world, including the IITs, IIMs, National Law Universities, etc. Along with these, there is a steady growth of private philanthropic educational institutions like Ashoka University, Plaksha University, Krea University, Shiv Nadar University and many more that provide students with a top-notch education. With their unique model of institution building, collective philanthropy and good governance, these universities are paving the way for high-quality education and an enhanced learning experience.

Quality education is essential in drawing foreign students to a country, as is financial aid and cost, which are determining factors for many foreign students coming from less privileged backgrounds with limited access to resources. They are generally drawn to countries that provide scholarships or are affordable. In comparison to other nations, education in India is quite inexpensive. To make education more accessible, Indian government has begun awarding grants and scholarships to students.

With events like education fairs, scholarships, initiatives for cross-cultural exchange and partnerships with foreign institutions, India has been encouraging education in different ways. The government has also introduced initiatives like ‘Learn in India’ and ‘Made in India’ to draw in foreign students. India has become a preferable choice of destination for many students coming for other South Asian countries, Africa and Middle East due to its affordability, quality, ease of access and adaptability with the changing market and futuristic times.

“If you want high-quality education at competitive or rather reasonable cost, India is the place to be. India has the potential to become the global leader in education and educate students from all over the world in the next several decades. As we invest in quality educational institutions, the quality of education offered by many Indian institutions will be more contemporary compared to many institutions around the world in coming decades. The government is also doing its part by implementing new education policies and offering full assistance in an effort to raise the quality of higher education,” shares Vineet Gupta Ashoka University founder.

Foreign students can be especially drawn to nations with robust economies and employment markets. As a result, students will be exposed to internships, work-study opportunities and other possibilities that will allow them to develop their skills and professional expertise while they are still in college. Students may benefit greatly from the chance to expand their professional networks by studying abroad. Several nations provide students the chance to network with entrepreneurs, alumni and other prominent individuals who might aid them in establishing their careers.

India has a robust and expanding higher education system, with several universities and technical colleges offering quality education. In addition, the government has started a number of programmes including Skill India, Startup India and Digital India to encourage innovation, entrepreneurship and skill development. These efforts have created new employment possibilities and improved the setting for students considering professions in various sectors.

Furthermore, another important thing a nation may provide is the diversity of its student body and the opportunity to explore different cultures. A diversified and welcoming environment where they may learn from people from various origins and cultures is something that international students frequently seek for. They look for fresh cultural and intellectual experiences that will extend their worldview.

As nations compete to attract international students, understanding what elements entice them will be critical to their success. In Vineet Gupta’s words, “Foreign students will be drawn to nations that can provide them high-quality education at affordable prices and a diversified and inclusive community. India is making progress in this direction, which would enable it to compete with advanced nations like US, UK or Germany and potentially draw students from all over the world in the near future.”