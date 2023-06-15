Friday Plans Main Mission: Revolutionizing ED Treatment.

In the ED medication industry, the name " Friday Plans " is becoming synonymous with innovation and empathy. This forward-thinking company is not only changing how men access erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment, but also creating a real impact in the realm of environmental sustainability. Their unique business model and philanthropic endeavors are truly setting a precedent in their industry.

Friday Plans Charity: Planting a Forest of Trees

ADVERTISEMENT

Friday Plans' environmental efforts are rooted in a simple yet impactful initiative: for every month a customer stays with them, a tree is planted. One tree, per member, per month—it adds up!

This commitment has resulted in a flourishing "Friday Plans forest" consisting of over 500,000 trees and counting. To maximize their ecological and economic impact, the company has partnered with the Eden Reforestation Project to plant mangroves and other native tree species in Mozambique. These trees not only repair ecosystems and clean the air, but also create jobs, protect coastal communities from environmental disasters, improve fisheries, and increase biodiversity. This initiative is particularly crucial in a region where nearly half of the population lives in extreme poverty​.

This steadfast commitment to giving back is a reflection of Friday Plans' overarching mission. The company is working tirelessly to make ED treatment accessible, affordable, and easy. The founders of Friday Plans see their work as a moral obligation to fix a system that has failed many men seeking treatment for EDââ.

Friday Plans Main Mission: Revolutionizing ED Treatment

At the heart of Friday Plans is a mission to make ED treatment accessible, affordable, and "stupid easy"â. In practice, this means breaking down barriers that prevent many men from seeking treatment for ED. The company's founders were driven by startling statistics: 52% of men experience ED, yet 3 out of 4 men with ED don't get treated. With the average cost per 100 mg tablet of Sildenafil (generic Viagra®) ranging from $10 to $34, it's clear that cost is a significant hurdle for manyââ. Medicaid and many private insurers don’t currently cover ED treatment, which means that men with ED are usually forced to pay for these high costs “out-of-pocket”.

In response, Friday Plans built their own platform from scratch and focused on passing savings along to their members, rather than maximizing profit. They source Sildenafil (generic Viagra®) tablets in bulk from FDA-approved manufacturers, ensuring high-quality treatment at a fraction of the typical cost. Friday Plans has a unique pricing model that further solidifies their commitment to accessibility and affordability. Despite the typical cost of Sildenafil ranging from $10 to $34 per 100 mg tablet, Friday Plans has capped their price at $1.99 per dose, regardless of strength.

Another barrier to treatment for many Americans with ED is the difficulty of obtaining prescriptions. The average time to schedule a first appointment with a doctor is 24 days, for example, and even longer in most rural areas.

Friday Plans' platform reduces the typical 24-day wait for a doctor's appointment down to a free 2-minute online consultation . Friday Plans’ platform allows men with ED to obtain free prescriptions from U.S.-licensed healthcare providers, if appropriate, and have genuine generic Viagra shipped discreetly to their door for with complimentary 3-day shippingâ.

Conclusion

Friday Plans, with its commitment to affordability, accessibility, and environmental sustainability, is revolutionizing the field of ED treatment. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed; Friday Plans reviews reflect the positive difference their service has made on the lives of their members. As they continue to grow and serve their community, they are proving that it is possible to build a successful business while also making a meaningful impact on both the environment and the lives of their customers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this sponsored article are those of the sponsor/author/agency and do not represent the stand and views of Mid-Day Group.Mid-Day Group disclaims any and all liability to any party, company or product for any direct, indirect, implied, punitive, special, incidental or consequential damages arising directly or indirectly from the use of this content.