Breaking News
Worli hit-and-run case: BMC razes unauthorised section of bar
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Houses stalled as ruling parties protest Opposition boycott of all-party meet
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: ‘TB meds being prescribed for mild cough even in kids,' says IAP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Business News > Business News > Article > Nifty and sensex open higher experts advise buy on dips strategy

Nifty and sensex open higher; experts advise 'buy on dips' strategy

Updated on: 11 July,2024 12:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The NSE's broader market indices began strongly, with Nifty Small Cap and Nifty Microcap leading the gains.

Nifty and sensex open higher; experts advise 'buy on dips' strategy

Representative image

Listen to this article
Nifty and sensex open higher; experts advise 'buy on dips' strategy
x
00:00

Indian stock markets began higher on Thursday, tracking a rebound in Asian markets. The Nifty 50 index opened at 24,396.55, up 67 points, and the BSE Sensex opened at 80,170, up 230 points.


The NSE's broader market indices began strongly, with Nifty Small Cap and Nifty Microcap leading the gains. However, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Pharma, and Nifty Healthcare were the only sectors indices that declined, reported ANI. 


According to the report, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, "An important feature of the ongoing bull market which has taken the Nifty from the March 2020 low of 7511 to around 24300 now is that it has always rewarded investors who followed the buy on dips strategy. Since the undercurrent of this bull market, both globally and in India, continues to be strong despite the high valuations, buy on dips strategy continues to be relevant."


"Investors should be prepared to absorb corrections and it is important to understand that corrections can happen at unexpected times," he cautioned investors per the report. 

The earnings season is also in full swing this week, with big IT businesses due to release their first-quarter results for 2024. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is set to reveal its Q1 earnings on Thursday. In its recent earnings statement, TCS recorded a 9 per cent increase in net profit for Q4 FY24, reaching Rs 12,434 crore over Rs 11,392 crore in Q4 FY23, the news agency report stated. 

According to the report, Asian markets rallied on Thursday, with gains on all major exchanges. Japan's Nikkei Index jumped 347.85 points to 42,179.84, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index increased by more than 1.42 per cent, and Taiwan's Taiwan Weighted Index increased by more than 300 points to 24,308.

In global markets, WTI crude oil prices jumped to USD 82.50, up 0.49 per cent, while Brent crude rose to USD 85.42, up 0.40 per cent. The US Dollar Index (DXY) rose slightly by 0.01 per cent to 104.98. On Wednesday, the Nasdaq and S&amp; P 500 reached new highs, boosted by increases in Nvidia and other key tech stocks. The Nasdaq Composite surged 1.18 per cent to 18,647.45, the S&amp; P 500 improved 1.02 per cent to 5,633.91, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.09 per cent to 39,721.36, the ANI report stated. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

nifty sensex bombay stock exchange national stock exchange stock market stock updates

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK