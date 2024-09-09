Krystle D'Souza recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared pictures of the delectable food that she indulged in. The pictures show the actress enjoying a mutton soup and the iconic Hyderabadi biryani

Actress Krystle D'Souza, who predominantly works in television, is enjoying the culinary delights in Hyderabad.

The actress recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared pictures of the delectable food that she indulged in. The pictures show the actress enjoying a mutton soup and the iconic Hyderabadi biryani. She wrote on the picture, "How not to".

The actress is currently in Hyderabad for shooting for a web series which is currently underway at the Ramoji Film City.

She made her web debut with ‘Fittrat’ in 2019 and film debut with ‘Chehre’ in 2021.

The actress recently saw the release of her film ‘Visfot’. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat.

The film, directed by Kookie Gulati, is the official Hindi adaptation of the 2012 Venezuelan Oscar entry ‘Rock, Paper and Scissors’. The film has been bankrolled by Sanjay Gupta’s White Feather Films and T-Series.

In July, she was reportedly summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) along with Karan Wahi with regards to a money laundering case linked to illegal online forex trading through international brokers, namely the OctaFx trading app.

