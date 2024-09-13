Siddharth moved to Mumbai when he was very young and was always accompanied by his mom, which made the transition a bit easier for him

In Pic: Siddharth Nigam

Siddharth Nigam, popularly known for his roles in 'Ashoka' and 'Aladdin', is a big-time foodie. Sid, who loves 'ghar ka khana' (homemade food), shared that his mom makes "Aaloo ki Kheer," which is his favourite sweet dish. In a conversation with Midday.com, the actor shared that since moving to Mumbai, there is one thing he has loved when it comes to food, and to our surprise, it is not vada or misal pav.

Siddharth Nigam's favourite sweet dish

Siddharth moved to Mumbai when he was very young and was always accompanied by his mom, which made the transition a bit easier for him. The actor didn’t have to struggle to find good food because, for him, his mom is the best cook. He revealed, “My mom makes a sweet dish called 'Aaloo ki Kheer,' and it's my favourite. It's very difficult to make, and no one can make it the way my mom does. Even my grandmother and my maternal grandmother can't make it as delicious as she does. If she ever has to convince me of anything or make me happy, she makes Aaloo ki Kheer.”

Siddharth Nigam's experience of shifting to Mumbai

Recalling the early days when he had just moved to Mumbai, Siddharth shared his experience of living in a small room in Karjat. He said, “When I first came to Mumbai, we didn't have any relatives here. So, when I was doing 'Ashoka', we were staying in Karjat. In Karjat, we were given a room, and we lived there for two and a half years. That room had a small kitchen, where my mom set everything up. I would always eat food cooked by my mom. Even on set, I would eat proper meals like dal, chawal, sabzi, and roti.”

Siddharth Nigam's favourite Mumbai street food

When asked about his favourite food from Mumbai, Siddharth surprised everyone by revealing that it is not Vada Pav or Misal Pav, but Dabeli is his favourite Mumbai street food. The actor said, “I love Dabeli; I had never tried anything like it before, and I found it very unique.” He further continued, “Chaat, Pani Puri, Tamatar... all these things I love in UP. I never tried chaat and all these things in Mumbai because I couldn’t find a similar taste.”