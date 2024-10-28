Navya Naveli Nanda, leader of Project Naveli, hosted a fashion show as part of the Entreprenaari Mela, a vibrant celebration of female entrepreneurship, ahead of Diwali

Navya Nanda with the showstoppers of Abu Sandeep's show at Entreprenaari Mela

The much-anticipated Entreprenaari Mela, a vibrant celebration of female entrepreneurship, was a two-day event organized by Aspire for Her and Navya Naveli Nanda’s Project Naveli. Aspire For Her is dedicated to empowering women to achieve financial independence and success in the professional sphere. Project Naveli focuses on reducing gender inequality by providing social and economic opportunities for women across India. Together, they aimed to empower female-led businesses and fuel economic freedom. With 120 female entrepreneurs showcasing their products, the event was a landmark initiative in supporting women in business.

The opening day attracted an enthusiastic footfall eager to explore a diverse array of stalls featuring apparel, jewellery, home decor, packaged food, and more. Attendees enjoyed shopping from local artisans and entrepreneurs, fostering a sense of community and collaboration among women-led businesses.

Gulabo by Abu Sandeep on the runway

A highlight of the day was the spectacular fashion show - Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. The runway was graced by female entrepreneurs walking alongside celebrated personalities, including Pratibha Ranta, Dipa Karmalkar, Nitanshi Goel, Anup Soni, Pratik Gandhi, Anushka Sen and Rupali Ganguly. The show captivated the audience, showcasing stunning ensembles that blended traditional and contemporary styles, while also highlighting the inspiring journeys of the women behind the brands.

The second day saw an increase in footfall with people flocking over from all parts of Mumbai to witness the power of female entrepreneurship. Among many others, one notable person who showed up to support these businesses was Mrs. Amruta Fadnavis.

Entreprenaari is a mission led by women

Navya Naveli Nanda, leader of Project Naveli, addressed the crowd, expressing her excitement about the event's impact in amplifying women's voices in the business landscape. "Entreprenaari Mela is more than just a marketplace; it's a movement towards economic independence for women. We are thrilled to see so many people come together to support female entrepreneurs. Entreprenaari is a mission led by women, for women, and I am thrilled to collaborate with Gulabo by Abu Sandeep for the fashion show. The synergy was perfect as Gulabo celebrates independent, creative, and ambitious women" she stated.

Says Saudamini Mattu, CEO Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, "It is an honour to support women in their journeys to success. Real women personified real style as our fabulous models on the ramp. We wanted our first show for Gulabo to be meaningful. It is an embodiment of our vision for Gulabo as a label! One that celebrates individuality, ambition and professional achievement. Our time has come. We choose to seize the day.”

From the House of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla is born the pret label Gulabo by Abu Sandeep - a vibrant celebration of India’s rich heritage and contemporary beauty. The Festive 2024 ranges include Gota Architecture, Bombay Festive, Ikat Applique, Eternal Gota and Boho Bandhani, where glitz, glamour, and festive joy met abstract artistic creativity to captivate the soul and spirit.

The festive Diwali vibe is further enhanced by the theme #AbKiDiwalShopEntrepreBaari, inviting everyone to shop consciously this season.