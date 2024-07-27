Sonakshi Sinha showcased Dolly J's latest collection, La Vie en Rose. She looked like a complete princess!

Sonakshi Sinha (Pics/IANS)

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha turns into a princess in a blush pink gown on the India Couture Week 2024 ramp x 00:00

The FDCI India Couture Week 2024 continues to showcase amazing designer creations. Day 4 was no exception. Sonakshi Sinha walked for couturier Dolly J just one month after marrying Zaheer Iqbal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonakshi Sinha turns into a princess in a blush pink gown

Watch: Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha walk the ramp for fashion designer Dolly J at India Couture Week in New Delhi pic.twitter.com/t0JOPv2Zab — IANS (@ians_india) July 27, 2024

The actress returned to work to showcase the designer's latest collection, La Vie en Rose. This collection blends classic style with modern craftsmanship, a hallmark of Dolly J, as seen in Sonakshi Sinha's blush pink strapless gown.

The gown, featuring a side slit and off-shoulder cape sleeves made Sonakshi Sinha look like a princess. The delicate colour and floral accents perfectly balance the bold structure of the gown, creating an almost magical garden aesthetic.

The blush pink makeup created a monochrome look on the runway. The mermaid waves hairstyle added an extra touch, taking the look to the next level.

About Sonakshi Sinha recently

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now happily married and clearly don't miss an occasion to spend quality time together, often flaunting their togetherness on social media. The duo tied the knot just last month, and now, they are enjoying their time together as a married couple.

They frequently share glimpses of their time together, and everyone seems to be in awe of the two. Last night (July 26), Zaheer gave fans a sneak peek into his movie date with the actress, and her smile is what caught everyone's attention because that's one happy newlywed right there.

Since their marriage last month, they've gone on a trip, had dinner dates, and are often seen doing all the "couply" things in public. As they celebrated their first month as a married couple, they went on a dinner date with Aditi Rao Hydari earlier this week. The next day, they also went bowling with Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.

Last night was a Friday movie night for the two, as they watched the superhero film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Zaheer took to social media and shared Instagram stories about their time together, and they sure looked happy.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer have recently spoken about their marriage, frequently sharing photos and videos. Their first post after the wedding featured stunning photos from their civil ceremony. The caption revealed that seven years ago, on June 23, they first committed to each other.