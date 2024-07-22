In pics: Raveena Tandon enjoys her vacation with 'Friends and Family'

Actor Raveena Tandon treated her fans with a glimpse of her fun week with her friends and family including Sonali Bendre and Neelam Kothari

On Monday, the 'Patna Shukla' actor dropped pictures on Instagram and wrote, The week that was ! With #friendsandfamily .. cannot be better than to be surrounded with the love! To ol friends and New!"

Raveena can be seen enjoying and taking selfies with Sonali Bendre, Neelam Kothari, daughter Rasha Thandani, among others.

As soon as she posted photographs on her handle, netizens bombarded the comment section with love and blessings.

A user wrote, "Chill"

Another fan commented, "beautiful love and blessings."

Recently, she dropped several pictures from Pompeii and wrote a long note which read, "#pompeii a city entombed with ashes. The sad history behind. When Mother Nature strikes , humanity is helpless.. to walk amongst the ruins and the museum , the sense of being just so fragile against the powers of nature and the universe , and still man thinks he's all powerful. Also met a #pumathecat in Pompeii."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raveena wowed the audiences with her compelling performance in the Disney+ Hotstar courtoom drama 'Patna Shuklla', alongside co-stars late Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij.

In the coming months, she will be seen in 'Welcome 3'. The star-studded cast includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

Raveena also has Ghudchadi in her kitty which also features Sanjay Dutt and Khushalii Kumar in the lead roles.

