Sharanya Iyer, a popular lifestyle and travel influencer is making headlines with her latest reel that has gone viral. Sharanya explains her 2024 expenditure in detail, watch the video here

Influencer Sharanya Iyer shares her 2024 expenditure (pic/Instagram)

Listen to this article Influencer Sharanya Iyer reveals how she spent Rs 50 lakh in 2024, netizens' reactions will make you LOL x 00:00

Popular travel and lifestyle influencer Sharanya Iyer has gone viral since she posted a reel about her expenditure in the past year. She breaks down how and where she spent Rs 50 lakh in 2024. The travel enthusiast mentioned her extravagant holiday trips in detail and the video has created waves amongst netizens. She has spent around 20 lakh only on travel and her followers were baffled to know this.

Influencer reveals her 2024 expenditures

In the video, Sharanya revealed she spent around Rs 5 lakhs in total on flights in 2024. She spent Rs 3 lakh on a trip to Greenland, Rs 2.5 lakh on three trips to Iceland, Rs 1 lakh on her visit to Thailand and Laos (combined), Rs 1.5 lakh on a Madeira trip, and Rs 8 lakh on a trip to South Africa with her parents. She also spent around Rs 60000 on her "European Summer." She said that she won Rs 40000 at the casino during this trip, which brought down the expenses.

Iyer further revealed that she bought a car worth Rs 22 lakh and spent Rs 5 lakh on medical expenses that were not covered by insurance. She also clarified that the mentioned expenditures don't include her expenditure on "F&B, daily expenses and material accumulations." The influencer wrote, "I used to be such an obsessive Saver and spend sparingly on the ‘big’ things. 2024 changed that with help and advice and healthy pushes from my dad and friends.

Not everyone needs to agree, but this has been my significant move last year, and it brought me so much JOY and a sense of safety in an otherwise difficult year 🫶

Here’s to more of this in 2025!

PS: I’m of course not including spends on F&B, daily expenses, material accumulations (big plans to cut that down this year too!)"

Sharanya also revealed her mantra of living life to all her followers, "Earn > Save > SPEND > Repeat."

Fans reply hilariously on influencer Sharanya Iyer's post

She asked her followers to comment where they spent most money in 2024, "Where did you spend most of your money last year?". Sharanya's followers commented with hilarious replies, one user wrote, "Kamai kab aur kaha see ho rahi hai?", while another wrote, "Income tax department ki top list par ho". Some other comments read:

"I see it as an investment in your soul."

"Love this approach..."

"My middle-class mindset screaming."

"You will be having some amazing stories to tell."

"Meanwhile Finance influencers are experiencing trauma after this reel."

"Amazing reel. Influencers often talk about how many countries they've been to, but the amount of money needed to travel should also be a topic of discussion."

"No money spent on travelling should be considered as an expense."

"Please tell how you are earning soo much also!!"

Sharanya has a massive fan following of five hundred and three thousand. Her Instagram handle's name is @trulynomadly. She loves travelling and is a master scuba diver and a freediver. She is also the ambassador for Go Pro camera and Padi TV. Padi TV is an organisation working towards saving oceans and keeping them clean. Sharanya has completed her graduation in Mass Media from Sophia College for Women and did her post-graduation from MICA, Ahmedabad.