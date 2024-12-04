Whether traversing the vibrant streets of Mumbai or embarking on exhilarating off-road escapades, Aayush Sharma ensures that his experiences are punctuated by unparalleled style

Aayush Sharma buys a Maserati Grecale Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aayush Sharma adds a Maserati Grecale worth Rs 1.7 crore to his luxury car collection x 00:00

Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma’s automotive collection epitomizes his discerning taste and passion for luxury and performance. To him, these vehicles are an integral extension of his persona and lifestyle. His collection serves as a testament to his appreciation for innovation, elegance, and adventure. Whether traversing the vibrant streets of Mumbai or embarking on exhilarating off-road escapades, he ensures that his experiences are punctuated by unparalleled style.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aayush Sharma adds a Maserati Grecale to his car collection

On Wednesday, Aayush Sharma took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures flaunting his new Maserati Grecale worth Rs 1.7 crore. He wrote in the caption, “From Dreams to Driveways.” A testament to Italian craftsmanship, the Maserati Grecale combines style, performance, and exclusivity. With its powerful engine and exquisite design, the Grecale stands as a symbol of Sharma’s appreciation for exotic automobiles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma)

Other luxury cars owned by Aayush Sharma

Mercedes EQS Maybach Rs 2.75 Crore

At the apex of luxury and innovation lies the Mercedes EQS Maybach, Sharma’s most opulent ride. Renowned for its unparalleled comfort, cutting-edge technology, and eco-friendly driving experience, the EQS exudes opulence and embodies Sharma’s pursuit of excellence.

Jeep Rubicon Rs 70 Lakhs

A rugged off-roader, the Jeep Rubicon complements Sharma’s adventurous spirit. Known for its iconic design and trail-ready capabilities, this SUV is equipped to conquer any terrain, adding a touch of ruggedness to his otherwise luxurious collection.

Range Rover Sport Rs 1.1 Crore

The Range Rover Sport represents the epitome of luxury and adventure. With its iconic design and trail-ready performance, this SUV embodies Sharma’s desire to explore the world’s uncharted territories. For days when Sharma seeks a harmonious fusion of luxury and performance, the Range Rover Sport emerges as the preeminent choice. Its commanding presence and robust dynamics provide an unparalleled combination of impeccable comfort and exhilarating driving experiences, making it an ideal companion for both urban commuting and exhilarating countryside excursions.

Land Rover Defender Rs 1.3 Crore

The Land Rover Defender, a reimagined classic, embodies versatility and ruggedness. Whether navigating the bustling streets of Mumbai or embarking on off-road adventures, this SUV effortlessly combines functionality and style, catering to both city driving and outdoor escapades.

Mini Cooper S Rs 55 Lakhs

Not all vehicles in Sharma’s collection exude grandeur. The Mini Cooper S, a diminutive yet spirited sports car, epitomizes fun and agility. Its compact design, precise handling, and exhilarating performance make it an ideal choice for zipping through the urban landscape of Mumbai.

Range Rover Vogue Rs 2.2 Crore

As a prominent Bollywood actor, Aayush Sharma is accustomed to the opulence of red carpets and film premieres. The Range Rover Vogue serves as his preferred vehicle for such occasions, offering an unparalleled level of comfort and sophistication.

Kia Carnival Limousine Rs 85 Lakhs

The Kia Carnival Limousine concludes Sharma’s automotive collection, emphasizing practicality and comfort. This spacious and feature-rich vehicle ensures that Sharma and his family experience every journey with utmost tranquility.