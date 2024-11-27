Malaika Arora is starting her first-ever project with her son Arhaan Khan by venturing into the food business with a new restaurant in Bandra, Scarlett House

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan

Malaika Arora to now open a restaurant called Scarlett House with son Arhaan Khan, launch on Dec 3

Malaika Arora, who never fails to enchant the world with her grace, glamour, and good looks, is all set to reveal the secret recipes of all that she eats to keep herself looking the way she does. Yes, you read that right, but how? The actress is venturing into the business of food by opening a new restaurant in Bandra, Scarlett House. The actress is starting her restaurant with her son Arhaan Khan, and this is her first-ever project with her son.

In an interview with Vogue, the actress, while talking about her project, shared, "I wanted a space where you could just be. Without feeling like someone is yanking a chair from underneath you.”

Malaika Arora and Arhaan Khan’s first project

While talking about doing the venture with her son Arhaan, the actress stated, "We both love food, and we love entertaining people. We’ve travelled the world together and often return with recipes we’d want to recreate at home. So, starting a restaurant felt like the most organic thing to do.”

In this dream project, Malaika and her son Arhaan are joined by his childhood friend Malaya Nagpal and restaurateur Dhaval Udeshi, the co-founder of restaurants such as Gigi and Lyla in Bandra. Scarlett House will serve dishes that are not only healthy but delicious, as Malaika believes that 'Equilibrium is Key.' The menu of the restaurant will feature cheat meals balanced with clean eating. Talking about the menu, Malaika stated, "I’ve never been somebody who will tell you to diet till you fall. But yes, I will tell you to eat food that’s good for your gut and heart, and that makes you happy.”

Scarlett House has 'a bar for every time’

The restaurant sprawls across different rooms of the 2,500 sqft bungalow that includes 'a bar for every time of the day,' as per Arhaan Khan. When he was asked about his love for well-being, he quipped, “Mom just rubs off on you.” Scarlett House will open its doors to the public on December 3.

About Malaika Arora

This is not Malaika's first business venture. The actress has a fashion store, The Label Life, which sells apparel styled by her. She also has a venture that invests in brands catering to a healthy lifestyle. Some of their first investments include The Label Life, SARVA Yoga, and Nude Bowl.