On the occasion of International Women's Day 2024, Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan was seen distributing biryani to women and children

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan have taken the fancy of paparazzi lately. With his candid conversations with celeb photographers and spottings with his parents, Arhaan has on the heart of netizens. Now, Arhaan has once again displayed his kind-hearted nature on Women's Day. The young star kid was seen distributing biryanis to underprivileged women in the city.

A video of Arhaan distributing biryani to women from a truck labelled 'Being Haangry' is doing the rounds on social media. He handed out food packets to women and children and also interacted with them.

Arhaan Khan has been displaying extreme ease while interacting with the paparazzi when he gets spotted around the city. While speaking to indianexpress.com about the ease with which his son Arhaan meets the paparazzi, father Arbaaz Khan had said, “They have taken a liking towards him, and fortunately, somehow he is very comfortable to pose. I have been very shy, and I have now become relaxed. After getting married, I have become comfortable. It has taken me years to feel at ease in front of the press, and stand and smile.”

He further said, "He is very comfortable because he has made them very comfortable. He has realised that in this era, this is unavoidable. The easier you accept it, the easier you bring it into your life, and probably use it to your advantage, the better it is".

While most star kids eventually jump into the movie business, Arhaan has so far not made any announcement regarding the same. However, Arbaaz clarified that it is not happening anytime soon. He shared, “He is working on himself in various aspects but there is still time (for his debut).”

Arhaan was seen at his father Arbaaz Khan's wedding recently with Sshura Khan. The 17-year-old was seen happily singing and dancing with his father and uncle Salman Khan. He is often spotted in the city with his father and his wife Sshura Khan. Arhaan had also made an appearance on his mother's reality show 'Moving in with Malaika'.