'Tauba Tauba' singer Karan Aujla, who enthralled his fans in India with his ‘It Was All A Dream’ world tour in December 2024, has now purchased a luxurious villa in Dubai for a whopping amount. In a post shared by Arista Properties, Karan can be seen posing with co-founders Mudit Jain and Sajal Garg who hand him the key to his plush abode.

Karan Aujla spends Rs 50 crore for his Dubai villa

According to reports, Karan Aujla paid a mammoth sum of Rs 50 crore for the multi-storey villa that comes with a picturesque view of the Dubai skyline, an extensive garden, a large parking space, and a private swimming pool. An Instagram post by the real estate giant read, “Arista is pleased to welcome global sensation Karan Aujla as a home-owner in their project Wadi Villas. The official signing ceremony was held on 24th January 2025 at Arista headquarters in Dubai with co-founders Mudit Jain and Sajal Garg.”

Born and raised in the village of Ghurala in Northern Punjab, Karan took the musical route after his parents’ untimely death. Now based in Vancouver, Canada, he is reaching for the stars.

The impact of Karan Aujla’s ‘Tauba Tauba’

The viral song ‘Tauba Tauba’ was a turning point in Karan Aujla’s career, surpassing all his expectations. He told Mid-day, “Watching fans from all over embrace it was surreal, and it highlighted music's ability to transcend cultural and geographic boundaries. It pushed me to grow as an artist and reach a wider audience.”

That being said, Karan believes success doesn’t come easy. While the exterior looks all glam and glitz, there's a lot of unseen hard work. He explains, “I spent years writing for others, learning the ropes, and waiting for my moment. Moving to Canada meant starting from scratch, facing financial challenges, and sleepless nights. Getting noticed took time, and staying consistent has been even harder. It may seem like things blew up quickly, but it's been years of grinding, evolving, and hard work to get here.”

“Success brings more pressure to stay consistent and keep raising the bar. I constantly push myself to grow and create better music because fans expect more with each release. It’s not just about getting to the top, but staying there for a long enough time whilst creating a safe space to mentor other talents,” he adds.