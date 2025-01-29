YouTuber Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast updated his LinkendIn bio based on a comment by Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. However, days after he got locked out of the application

Gaurav Taneja

Listen to this article Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast gets locked out of his LinkendIn account after his Shark Tank India stint x 00:00

Gaurav Taneja aka Flying Beast is a popular Youtuber who is known for his content on fitness. He recently got locked out of his LinkedIn account. It happened after he updated his on the professional networking app post his stint on Shark Tank season 4. Taneja took to his X handle and revealed that he has not been able to login to LinkedIn for over 4 hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaurav Taneja gets locked out on LinkendIn

Tagging the official X handle of LinkedIn, Taneja wrote, "Hi team @LinkedInIndia. I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now. Can you help me get the account back, please? Thanks, @LinkedInHelp".

Hi team @LinkedInIndia . I have been locked out of my account for 48+ hrs now.

Can you help me get the account back please

Thanks@LinkedInHelp — Gaurav Taneja (@flyingbeast320) January 27, 2025

This comes days after Taneja updated his LinkedIn bio to "Good Influencer/Terrible Entrepreneur." These were the words used by Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal while commenting on Taneja's pitch on the show. After presenting his pitch for his fitness brand , Beast Life, Mittal said, "You are a good influencer but a terrible entrepreneur so far. I’m sorry, but you can’t outsource entrepreneurship." The influencer had asked for Rs 1 crore in return of 1 per cent equity. However, none of the judges made an offer to invest in his company.

Gaurav Taneja on Shark Tank India

After his stint on the show, Taneja took to LinkedIn said that the sharks asked him to shut down his YouTube channels. "“Shut down your YouTube and go all in on one business. That’s the advice I got from some Sharks on Shark Tank India. During the pitch, one of the Sharks asked if I would continue YouTube. Without a blink of an eye, I confidently said, “Yes." He didn’t seem too happy with my response and remarked, ‘Aap ka focus nahi hoga, aap waha se paisa bana loge’."

Taneja further said that he was hurt buy the remarks. He also took a dig at Anupam Mittal's company Shaadi.com and compared its 125000 followers on social media with that of his 8-month-old brand's 127,000 followers. The rules of entrepreneurship are evolving. Maybe it’s time to explore and break traditional moulds," he wrote.

He currently owns three channels: “Flying Beast,” “Fit Muscle TV,” and “Rasbhari Ke Papa”. Beast Life is a fitness brand, offering a range of products such as whey protein, creatine monohydrate, and energy-boosting mass gainers.