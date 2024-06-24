Breaking News
Irfan Pathan's makeup artist dies after drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies

Updated on: 24 June,2024 05:58 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Fayaz Ansari, who hailed from Nagina in Bijnor started his salon in Mumbai which was frequented by Irfan Pathan, who then hired him on a personal payroll.

Irfan Pathan's makeup artist dies after drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies

Faiyaz Ansari with Irfan Pathan

Former cricketer turned commentator Irfan Pathan, who is currently a part of the ongoing T20 World Cup is dealing with the tragic demise of his makeup artist who died by drowning in a swimming pool in the West Indies. Faiyaz Ansari, who hailed from Nagina in Bijnor started his salon in Mumbai which was frequented by Pathan, who then hired him on a personal payroll. Ansari accompanied Pathan on international trips too. 


According to reports, Ansari’s cousin Mohammad Ahmed explained that he was in the West Indies where the Super 8 matches are held and Pathan was a commentator. Ansari drowned on Friday evening at a hotel swimming pool while bathing. The news has left his family devastated while Pathan has been completing all the formalities to get his mortal remains back to India. The family will receive the body in Delhi after about three to four days. Sadly Ansari had tied the knot just two months ago. 


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by FFA Hair&makeup (@ffa_hairandmakeup)


Meanwhile, Pathan is all praises for the Indian cricket team. As the ICC Men's T20 World Cup kicked off earlier this month, Pathan has expressed confidence that the Men in Blue will "give their hearts and souls" to lift the coveted trophy. Pathan was part of the Indian team that won the inaugural edition of the showpiece event in 2007, beating Pakistan in the thrilling final. 

"Cricket is all about unmatched energy, thrilling moments, and undying passion. With the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup 2024, fans across the country are excited for big sixes, amazing catches, and non-stop cricketing action. Be it a friendly game of gully cricket or a tournament at the world level, the fans' love for cricket is what makes the sport so appealing," Pathan said.

"I am thrilled that Disney+ Hotstar is making the tournament available to watch free on mobile, making it even more accessible. We have a brilliant team playing for us and I am confident that they'll give their hearts and souls as we cheer for them."

In other news, Irfan’s brother Yusuf won the Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency of West Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Yusuf, who contested on the All-India Trinamool Congress ticket, defeated the veteran Congress politician and sitting MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury by a margin of 85,022 votes, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

(With inputs from Agencies)

