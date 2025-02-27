Bollywood actor Preity Zinta recently took to X and interacted with her fans and followers, who asked her if she had plans to join politics in the near future

Preity Zinta Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Preity Zinta reveals if she plans to join politics: 'Parties have offered me tickets' x 00:00

Bollywood actor Preity Zinta, who recently made headlines due to misinformation about her getting loans written off and giving her social media accounts to the Bharatiya Janata Party, recently took to X and interacted with her fans and followers, who asked her if she had plans to join politics in the near future.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Preity Zinta join politics?

When a curious netizen asked Preity if she planned to join politics, the actor answered, “No! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldier's sister. We fauji kids/ army brats are wired different. We are not North Indian or South Indian or Himachalis or Bengalis etc. We are just Indians & yes patriotism & national pride is in our blood. If you know you know.”

No ! No politics for me. Over the years, various political parties have offered me tickets & Rajya Sabha seats but I have politely declined as it’s not what I want. Calling me a soldier is not completely wrong because I am a soldier’s daughter & a soldiers sister 😀 We fauji… https://t.co/9FZLpLKNP1 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 27, 2025

Preity on being ‘attacked’ on social media by Congress

Preity Zinta slammed the Congress party's Kerala wing for spreading fake news about her being involved in a scam. When a user asked her about the same, she said, “I’m surprised at how toxic social media in India has become & how every comment & observation is weighed on a political scale. I’m not a politician nor am I interested in politics, but as a normal person, I find this deeply disturbing. Having said that, I’m also not a delicate darling or a pushover that anyone can try & bully me, so If anyone tries they will be in for a rude shock.”

In her interaction, Preity also touched upon the religious divide, spending more time with her family, IPL, and more.

Preity Zinta's work front

On the professional front, Preity is gearing up to make her comeback to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's upcoming directorial Lahore 1947, where she will star alongside star Sunny Deol. Aamir Khan will be stepping into the role of producer, bringing his vision and expertise to the project through Aamir Khan Productions. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Mirzapur fame Ali Fazal have also joined the cast in pivotal roles.