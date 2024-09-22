Breaking News
RPI (A) should get 10 to 12 seats to contest elections: Ramdas Athawale
WR to operate mega block of over 6 hours on intervening night Sept 23-24
Dharavi mosque demolition protest: Mumbai Police arrests 3 after agitation
Thane: 5-year-old girl killed, three injured after ceiling plaster collapses
Adani Airports experience temporary lounge service disruptions
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Celebrity Life News > Parenting News > Article > Daughters Day 2024 This one is for us says Richa Chadha while Shilpa Shetty thanks her angel for choosing her

Daughters' Day 2024: ‘This one is for us’, says Richa Chadha, while Shilpa Shetty thanks her angel for choosing her

Updated on: 22 September,2024 10:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

From new mom Richa Chadha sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot to Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and others dropping sweet posts for their little ones, here's B-town's daughter's day celebration

Daughters' Day 2024: ‘This one is for us’, says Richa Chadha, while Shilpa Shetty thanks her angel for choosing her

In Pic: Richa Chadha & Shilpa Shetty

Listen to this article
Daughters' Day 2024: ‘This one is for us’, says Richa Chadha, while Shilpa Shetty thanks her angel for choosing her
x
00:00

Today, as the world celebrated Daughters' Day, several celebrities took time out to wish their little angels on this special occasion. From new mom Richa Chadha sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot to Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and others dropping sweet posts, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Daughter's Day 2024.


Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her little princess, Devi. While sharing the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Daughters Day Every Day. Devi’s Day Every Day."



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)


New mom Richa Chadha attached a long caption along with a new set of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, writing, "Happy Daughter’s Day, little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside, and I was bursting at the seams… this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can’t speak."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

"Happy Daughters' Day to all these gorgeous girls... and of course, my diva, and to all those I know and those I don’t... we don’t need a day to celebrate that we are daughters, but it sure feels good... and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways," wrote Kajol as she shared pictures with her daughter Nysa, her sister Tanuja, and her mom.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

Shilpa Shetty thanked her baby girl for being her daughter, writing, "My baby girl, Happy Daughters' Day my darling Samisha, thank you for choosing me #happydaughtersday #gratitude #blessed #family,” with the song “You are my sunshine” playing in the background.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

It was Karan Johar's emotional yet motivating post that caught everyone’s attention. The filmmaker shared a video of both his kids cutting a cake. Karan dropped the post with the caption, "Equality… Something I believe in very strongly… and something that has been instilled in me by my progressive and liberal mother… my father too was a proud feminist… he may not have been able to fully comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment, but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

At a young age, I’ve tried to bring that value system as a parent! We all wear pink! We all wear blue! We tie Rakhi to each other on the auspicious Raksha Bandhan day, and we celebrate sons and daughters every day… we try… the best any parent can do… but baby steps can make full-grown moral changes in our emotional ecosystem… Here’s to compassion and human empathy!"

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

shilpa shetty kajol Entertainment News richa chadda karan johar bipasha basu bollywood

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK