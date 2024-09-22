From new mom Richa Chadha sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot to Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and others dropping sweet posts for their little ones, here's B-town's daughter's day celebration

In Pic: Richa Chadha & Shilpa Shetty

Listen to this article Daughters' Day 2024: ‘This one is for us’, says Richa Chadha, while Shilpa Shetty thanks her angel for choosing her x 00:00

Today, as the world celebrated Daughters' Day, several celebrities took time out to wish their little angels on this special occasion. From new mom Richa Chadha sharing pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot to Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, and others dropping sweet posts, here’s how Bollywood celebrated Daughter's Day 2024.

Bipasha Basu took to Instagram and shared a sweet video of her little princess, Devi. While sharing the post, Bipasha Basu wrote, "Daughters Day Every Day. Devi’s Day Every Day."

New mom Richa Chadha attached a long caption along with a new set of pictures from her pregnancy photoshoot, writing, "Happy Daughter’s Day, little girl. We will see these pictures together one day, where you posed inside, and I was bursting at the seams… this one is for us, so outsiders can look but can’t speak."

"Happy Daughters' Day to all these gorgeous girls... and of course, my diva, and to all those I know and those I don’t... we don’t need a day to celebrate that we are daughters, but it sure feels good... and all we need is a chance to eat cake anyways," wrote Kajol as she shared pictures with her daughter Nysa, her sister Tanuja, and her mom.

Shilpa Shetty thanked her baby girl for being her daughter, writing, "My baby girl, Happy Daughters' Day my darling Samisha, thank you for choosing me #happydaughtersday #gratitude #blessed #family,” with the song “You are my sunshine” playing in the background.

It was Karan Johar's emotional yet motivating post that caught everyone’s attention. The filmmaker shared a video of both his kids cutting a cake. Karan dropped the post with the caption, "Equality… Something I believe in very strongly… and something that has been instilled in me by my progressive and liberal mother… my father too was a proud feminist… he may not have been able to fully comprehend or articulate the phenomena of empowerment, but his actions more than reiterated his core beliefs.

At a young age, I’ve tried to bring that value system as a parent! We all wear pink! We all wear blue! We tie Rakhi to each other on the auspicious Raksha Bandhan day, and we celebrate sons and daughters every day… we try… the best any parent can do… but baby steps can make full-grown moral changes in our emotional ecosystem… Here’s to compassion and human empathy!"