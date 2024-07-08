Arjun Rampal posts about losing his pet Golden Retriever in Goa, find out what happens next

Arjun Rampal shared the happy news of finding his dog and thanked his fans for all the prayers

In Pic: Arjun Rampal (Pic/Instagram)

Arjun Rampal loves his dog, and today in a shocking turn of events, his pet ran into a forest. Fortunately, Arjun has found his pet and thanked everyone for their prayers. Arjun's dog, a Golden Retriever, ran into the forest, and after not being able to find him, the actor shared in a now-deleted post that his furry friend had playfully wandered off. He also mentioned that he would reward anyone who helped him find his pet.

After deleting the missing post, Rampal shared the happy news of finding his dog. In this new post, Arjun shared a picture of his furry friend and wrote, "Found him. God is kind. Thank you all so much for your wishes and prayers. They were answered."

"Yay. You have no idea what I have gone through. We all were absolutely devastated. I was flying back from Mumbai to Goa. But now, I'm returning. I can’t thank you enough for all your wishes and prayers. God bless you all," he further wrote.

As soon as Arjun Rampal shared this happy news, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, “Thank God & the Pet Pals who helped.” “God is good always. All the love to Dan,” shared another. A third fan wrote, “Nice dog, sir ji.” “Dan being a bad boy today,” a fan shared. “Wow, thank God. I had just posted your missing notice on my WhatsApp status. Really, Bhagwan listens quickly, and it was proven today,” one wrote.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was most recently seen in 'Crakk' alongside Vidyut Jammwal. The actor also shared information about an unfortunate accident that occurred while filming 'Crakk'.

"While shooting, I suffered from two slip discs, and production kindly paused the shoot for 2 weeks so I could recover. I had to be careful but at the same time get stronger to give my best performance. And of course, to keep Vidyut in mind because he’s also very well-built and does an excellent job on himself,” says the actor about the challenges faced while shooting and performing stunts on set.