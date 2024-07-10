Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: Sanjay Dutt, MS Dhoni, & other celebrities attend special puja ahead of the big day

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding: Sanjay Dutt, Shanaya Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Kailash Kher, among others attended a special puja at Antilia

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is making all the headlines. Ahead of the big day on July 12, the Ambanis hosted a special puja today at their house, Antilia, and guests have started arriving to attend the event. So far, we have spotted Sanjay Dutt, Shanaya Kapoor, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Kailash Kher, among others.

A video that made it to social media shows groom Anant Ambani's mom, Nita Ambani, requesting the paparazzi to take ‘Prasad’ before they leave. For the function, Nita Ambani wore a custom Tharad masterpiece lehenga in peacock emerald green with a gold blouse and blue satin silk dupatta. The lehenga is paired with a gold jewelled blouse using chandan haar and silver thread. Several clips of the entire Ambani and Merchant families making their way to Antilia have also surfaced on social media.

Earlier in the evening, we saw a video of bride-to-be Radhika Merchant entering the house in her car. In the video, we could see Merchant smiling as she sat in her car and made her way to her in-laws' house.

Latest update on Anant Ambani and Radhika Ambani's wedding:

The much-awaited wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is set to take place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai. The wedding festivities are meticulously planned, adhering to traditional Hindu Vedic customs. On Wednesday, the Ambanis held the mameru or mausalu ceremony.

On Friday July 5, a grand sangeet ceremony was hosted at NMACC. After Rihanna and Katy Perry's performances at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber enthralled guests at the sangeet ceremony. The bride and groom stunned everyone with their glamorous look. The couple were all smiles as they posed for the camera. The event was attended by Madhuri Dixit, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, MS Dhoni, Aditya Roy Kapur, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and many other celebs.

Earlier Ambani family hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, followed by a European cruise, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe. The two events also witnessed performances by Rihanna, Diljit Dosanjh, Katy Perry, and the Backstreet Boys.