Mahira Sharma has finally reacted to the rumours about dating cricketer Mohammed Siraj. Not directly, but she has indirectly shut down all the speculation

Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma

Link-ups between cricketers and actresses are not a new thing. For a few months, there have been rumours that Mahira Sharma and cricketer Mohammed Siraj are more than just friends. Reports suggest that the duo is in a relationship and very much in love. But are these reports true? Are Mohammed Siraj and Mahira Sharma dating? Well, Mahira Sharma has finally reacted to the news. Not directly, but she has indirectly shut down all the rumours surrounding her relationship status.

While stating that she never addresses or responds to rumours, she clarified that she isn't dating anyone and is very much single. In a conversation with FilmyGyan, Mahira said, "I am not dating anyone. I never clear things. Chahe mere liye acha bol rahe ho ya bura bol rahe ho, main woh insaan hoon jo react hi nahi karti. Kisi ka kuch nahi hai. Fans can connect you with anyone, toh we can’t stop them. Jaise main kaam bhi karti hoon toh unke saath bhi ho jata hai. They make edits and all."

About Mahira & Siraj's Dating Rumours

The report of the cricketer being in a romantic relationship with Mahira came just days after he was rumoured to be dating Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, which the latter quietly dismissed.

According to a report in Times of India, the latest buzz is that Mohammed Siraj is dating Mahira Sharma. Quoting insiders, the portal revealed that Sharma and Siraj are in the early stages of their relationship and are getting to know each other. In November last year, rumours of the two dating surfaced after Siraj liked Sharma’s photo on Instagram. The two also started following each other on the social networking site.

Who is Mahira Sharma?

She is a popular Indian model. She is also an actress who has acted in Hindi-language films and TV serials. She has also appeared in Salman Khan-hosted Hindi-language reality shows. In September 2019, she participated in Bigg Boss 13. She performed well and secured 7th place. During her stint in the house, she started dating co-contestant Paras Chhabra. The couple broke up in 2023.