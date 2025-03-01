Breaking News
Updated on: 01 March,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Pic/Instagram

Content Creator and actor Prajakta Koli, better known by her social media moniker 'Mostly Sane', recently tied the knot with her longtime beau Vrishank Khanal. Following this, she treated her fans with a glimpse of her wedding video on social media.


On Friday, Prajakta dropped a wholesome video of the wedding where the bride and groom enjoyed each and every moment of their D-Day.


She captioned, "Prajakta Koli weds longtime lover Vrishank Khanal."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

The video exudes warmth and love. The couple looked stunning in matching Anita Dongre outfits, making their big day even more special.

The video says it all, from emotional moments with family to playful glimpses of the newlyweds laughing together.

Prajakta's laughter and Vrishank's flying kiss make the video even more special.

Netizens showered love and blessings on the couple in the comment section.

A user wrote, "THEY WERE JUST KIDS WHEN THEY FELL IN LOVE...BBM TO FOREVER."

Another fan dropped red heart emojis in the comment section.

Prajakta and Vrishank's wedding, held amidst the landscapes of Kajrat, was a beautiful and private affair with family and close friends.

After exchanging sacred vows, the newlyweds took to Instagram and shared mesmerising pictures from their dreamy wedding.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prajakta Koli (@mostlysane)

"25.2.25 (Red heart and evil eye emoji)," the couple captioned the post.

For her special occasion, Prajakta opted for Anita Dongre's custom-made lehnga that featured palm trees.

Vrishank, on the other hand, looked dapper in a nature-inspired Sherwani.

Prajakta and Vrishank have been in a relationship for 11 years. Finally, on February 25, the duo embarked on their life's new chapter as Mr. and Mrs.

Prajakta and Vrishank announced their engagement in September 2023. Prajakta made a collaborative post on Instagram. In a candid photo, with their visible happiness, the madly-in-love duo was seen flaunting rings.

Professionally, Prajakta was recently seen in season three of her web series, 'Mismatched', co-starring Rohit Saraf.

