Taylor Swift's team is reportedly in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah

Taylor Swift is finally coming to India?

Listen to this article Taylor Swift to finally perform in India at Jeet Adani's wedding? Several reports say so x 00:00

If there's one American pop star that India has been waiting for with bated breath, it is Taylor Swift. The international singing sensation concluded her Eras world tour last year, but India was not among the stops, much to the disappointment of Swifties in India. However, it seems Swift will be coming to India after all, but only a limited number of people will have access to her performance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift to perform at Jeet Adani's wedding?

Reports say that Swift will be performing at a private gig in the country, at the wedding of billionaire Gautam Adani's son, Jeet Adani. The son of Gautam Adani, the second richest man in India, is set to marry Diva Shah later this year.

According to News18, Taylor Swift has been approached to perform at the wedding and the talks are underway. The article quoted a source as saying, "Taylor Swift’s team is in talks with the Adanis to perform at one of the pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah. Even though Taylor has not confirmed her presence as of now, talks are underway and looks like the grand wedding will mark her first performance in India."

International names on the guest list

Jeet Adani is set to tie the knot with Diva Shah, the daughter of diamond tycoon Jaimin Shah. Though an exact date hasn't been officially confirmed, Jeet and Diva's wedding is expected to take place later this year. The couple, who got engaged in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad in March 2023, are now gearing up for what seems to be the next grand wedding spectacle in India.

Another report recently suggested that Travis Scott, Honey Singh, and other high-profile celebrities are going to attend Jeet Adani's wedding. Names of more international stars such as Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney are said to be on the guest list.