Home > Celebrity Life News > Well Being News > Article > Akshay Kumar stresses on importance on having dinner by 630 pm Your stomach is not resting

Akshay Kumar stresses on importance on having dinner by 6.30 pm: 'Your stomach is not resting'

Updated on: 22 August,2025 11:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Akshay Kumar, who is a known fitness freak, explained the need to have dinner by 6.30 pm while talking at a book launch event in the city recently

Akshay Kumar. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar leads a disciplined life, and it is no secret.  The actor is known for his early wake-up calls, no late-night parties and eating healthy at all times. Recently, the actor spoke about the benefits of finishing dinner by 6.30 PM. He also revealed that he fasts on Monday. During a book launch event, the Kesari 2 actor spoke about his healthy habit of finishing dinner early.

Akshay Kumar on eating early dinner



The Bollywood star spoke to the people present at the event and said that it is important to eat early so your stomach gets ample rest.  “Why is it important to eat at 6.30 in the evening? It is very important for your body because when we go to sleep at night, our eyes are resting, our legs are resting, our hands are resting, every part of our body is resting," he said and added, "But what is not resting is your stomach because we have eaten food late.”


“By the time you get up, it is time for him to relax. But when we get up, we eat our breakfast, and again the poor stomach is working… I am explaining it in a very very simple way and you all know, you all know that the stomach, all the diseases come from there," he added explaining in lay terms why it is extremely important to eat the last meal of the day much before bedtime. 

He said that it is important to take care of the stomach. “I think the diseases will not come near you. So this is what I always follow. So it is important to eat at 6.30 because you get your time to digest your food and by the time you are about to sleep, by 9, 9.30, 10 o'clock, the stomach is completely ready to rest and that's it. So it is a very simple thing."

The actor then went on to reveal that he fasts on a Monday. “I fast on Mondays. Yes, full day fast. Sunday is the last meal, and then after that Monday full day fast till Tuesday morning,” he said.

Akshay Kumar's work front

The actor was last seen in the film Kesari: Chapter 2 and Housefull 5. He is now gearing up for his third theatrical release of the year- Jolly LLB 3. He will be returning as the fun lawyer Jagdish Mishra aka Jolly. This time joining him will be Arshad Warsi, who played Jolly in first part of the courtroom franchise.

After Jolly LLB 3, Akshay will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueliene Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Aftab Shivdasani, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Sayaji Shinde in pivotal roles.

Presented by Base Industries Group, 'Welcome to the Jungle' is produced by Firoz A Nadiadwallah and is scheduled for a grand theatrical release in the Christmas week, on December 20.

