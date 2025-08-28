In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 19, Amaal Mallik revealed he uses a CPAP machine, which provides a steady airflow to keep the airway open and ensure safe sleep

Amaal Mallik, a music director and composer, is presently a competitor on Bigg Boss 19. During one of the sessions, Amaal discussed his struggles with sleep apnea and how he uses a CPAP machine to treat the symptoms. Here's everything you need know about Amaal's illness and the machine she used.

Sleep apnea is a condition in which breathing stops and begins often during sleep. This can diminish the body's oxygen levels. In a recent Instagram post, Dr. Meghali Diwaker, BDS and MDS (Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery) evaluated the tape from the episode and noted, "Some people have a disease called obstructive sleep apnea in which the throat muscles relax too much while they sleep. This restricts the airway, causing the person to cease breathing for a few seconds. This can also occur dozens of times per night. "It looks strange, but the mask keeps him alive while he sleeps."

Amaal speaks about his condition

Looking at the machine Amaal was using on the broadcast, she explained, "For this, a device known as a CPAP machine is employed. It produces a mild stream of air that maintains the airway open, allowing the person to breathe freely and sleep soundly. If this condition is not treated effectively, it can lead to excessive weariness, high blood pressure, heart difficulties, and even an increased risk of stroke. The intriguing thing is that most individuals are unaware they have it.

Regarding sleep apnea, Amaal stated, "I have a sleeping disorder, so people may have to deal with my snoring problems." He went on to say, "I believe that happened because I found success a little too early."

Details on sleep apnea

According to yet another specialist, Dr Sheetal Radia, “To deal with sleep apnea, patients can use intra-oral devices like mandibular advancement devices and tongue retention devices or CPAP or Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines. Patients who have obstructive sleep apnea can opt for surgery, which will offer a permanent solution to the problem, including nasal surgeries like septoplasty or polypectomy to avoid nasal obstruction. The other surgeries are Maxillomandibular Advancement Osteotomy, Tonsillectomy and Uvulopalatal Pharyngoplasty for removing airway obstruction.”