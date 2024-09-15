Deepika Padukone's fitness trainer has shared a sneak peek into how Deepika managed to keep herself fit during the nine months of her pregnancy

In Pic: Deepika Padukone with her Yoga trainer

Listen to this article THIS is how Deepika Padukone stayed fit during 9 months of pregnancy x 00:00

Deepika Padukone is currently on cloud nine as she enjoys her motherhood phase. But do you know what Deepika's routine looked like during the nine months she was carrying her little princess in her womb? Deepika Padukone's fitness trainer has shared a sneak peek into how Deepika managed to keep herself fit during these nine months.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANSHUKA YOGA (@anshukayoga)

Renowned celebrity yoga expert, Anushka Yoga, also trained new mom Deepika Padukone during her special phase of pregnancy. Today, Anushka took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with Deepika, revealing that Padukone had been practising prenatal yoga to stay fit. While sharing the pics featuring Deepika, Anushka wrote: "A beautiful 9 months of prenatal yoga with @deepikapadukone, and this journey with you has been nothing short of beautiful. Guiding you through every breath, stretch, and asana as you prepared for this special chapter has been an incredible honor. Your commitment, positivity, and trust in the process have truly shone through, and I’m so proud to have been a part of this journey, DP. Today, my heart is full as I celebrate you and your beautiful, healthy, happy baby. Here’s to new beginnings, endless love, and the magic of motherhood! Blessed to be a part of this transformative experience."

In one pic, Deepika and Anushka are seen posing for a close-up selfie, while in another, the yoga trainer is happily pointing at the *Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani* actress' baby bump. In the pic, the new mom can be seen exuding her pregnancy glow in black athleisure while flaunting her baby bump.

About Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh's Baby Girl

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed a baby girl on 8th September at Mumbai's HN Reliance hospital. Padukone was admitted to the hospital on September 7th. Though her due date was the 28th, she welcomed her little princess on the 8th.

Ranveer Singh Takes New Mom Deepika Padukone & Their Baby Girl Home

Deepika Padukone has been discharged from the hospital exactly a week after giving birth to her and Ranveer Singh’s first child. On Sunday morning, amid heavy rainfall in the city, the new parents, along with their family members, were seen leaving HN Reliance hospital, where Deepika gave birth. The couple left in a fleet of luxury cars with their family.

About Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in November 2018 at a private and intimate ceremony at Lake Como and shared some pictures with fans on Instagram. Five years later, on 'Koffee With Karan', fans got to see their stunning wedding video.