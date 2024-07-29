Aditya Roy Kapur has partnered with renowned fitness expert Rohit Nair. The actor aims to enhance his physical prowess further and maintain his enviable physique

In Pic: Aditya Roy kapur and Rohit Nair

Bollywood heartthrob Aditya Roy Kapur, known for his dedication to fitness and well-being, is taking his physical regimen to the next level by partnering with renowned fitness expert Rohit Nair. Rohit Nair, celebrated for his work with industry stalwarts like Ali Fazal and Mrunal Thakur, is set to guide Aditya through an intensive training program focusing on kickboxing and regular boxing.

Aditya Roy Kapur has always been a trendsetter when it comes to fitness. His lean and fit physique often garners attention and admiration, making him a role model for fitness enthusiasts. With Rohit Nair's expertise, Aditya aims to further enhance his physical prowess and maintain his enviable physique.

Rohit Nair, whose fitness programs are highly sought after in the industry, expressed his enthusiasm about training Aditya. "Aditya is incredibly dedicated and disciplined. His commitment to his fitness goals is inspiring, and I am thrilled to work with him. We are focusing on a comprehensive MMA training regimen that emphasizes kickboxing and regular boxing, which will not only boost his agility and strength but also enhance his endurance and overall fitness levels. Aditya’s openness to trying new techniques and his relentless pursuit of excellence make him an ideal trainee. Together, we aim to reach new heights in his fitness journey and set new benchmarks for fitness in the industry."

As Aditya Roy Kapur embarks on this new chapter, fans can expect to see even more impressive feats from the actor, both on-screen and in his fitness endeavors.

Aditya and Ananya's Break-Up:

Aditya Roy Kapur recently made headlines for his alleged break-up with rumoured girlfriend Ananya Panday. As per a report by ETimes, a source close to the couple said, "They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite strong, and the break-up came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

During an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 7, Ananya talked about finding Aditya attractive. When Karan Johar quizzed her about her alleged relationship with actor Ishaan Khatter and dating rumors with actor Kartik Aaryan, Ananya gave a cryptic answer and said she did not wish to dwell in the past. However, Ananya did reveal her newest crush when she said, "I find Aditya Roy Kapur hot."