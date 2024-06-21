Breaking News
International Yoga Day: 'Teaching yoga in its true essence is my svadharma, my life's purpose,' says Ira Trivedi

Updated on: 21 June,2024 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

International Yoga Day 2024: In a statement on Yoga Day, Trivedi reflected on her journey and mission

Ira Trivedi

Renowned as India's biggest Yogini, Ira Trivedi has devoted two decades to the practice and teachings of yoga. Her organization, Yog Love, is a beacon of the classical yoga tradition, offering comprehensive wellness programs tailored for both individuals and corporations worldwide. Trivedi's approach to yoga is deeply rooted in its meditative essence, seamlessly blending postures, sound, and philosophy to cultivate a profound inner experience for her students.


In a statement on International Yoga Day, Trivedi reflected on her journey and mission. "I have been practicing yoga for over two decades now. Teaching yoga in its true essence is my svadharma, or life's purpose. International Yoga Day is one of the most important days for me, but I also believe that yoga should be integrated into our everyday lifestyle," Trivedi said.


 
 
 
 
 
She continues saying " I also believe that Yoga is something that should be integrated into our everyday lifestyle. In my classes with Yog Love, I blend postures, sounds, and philosophy to create a deep inner experience. This is reflective of my teaching style, which also emphasizes the meditative aspect of yoga. My mission is to inspire women across India to embrace yoga and to train as many yoga teachers as possible," she added.

Trivedi's influence extends beyond her yoga sessions. Through her writings and activism, which are heavily focused on women's empowerment, she seeks to embody the principles of pranayama (breath control), asana (postures), and dhyanam (meditation) in all her programs. Her work aims to not only promote physical wellness but also to foster mental and spiritual growth among her followers.

 
 
 
 
 
