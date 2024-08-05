Monday Motivation: Sonu Soods shared a photo of him flaunting his jaw-dropping abs, leaving fans motivated to hit the gym

Sonu Sood

Listen to this article Monday Motivation: Sonu Sood's ripped physique leaves an impression, fans ask, 'What is your diet?' x 00:00

Sonu Sood has always been admired, not only for his acting prowess but also for his dedication to fitness. In his latest Instagram post, the actor showcased his impressive physique with a striking image of his abs, providing much-needed Monday motivation for his fans. The photo, which captures Sood in peak form, quickly went viral, capturing the attention of fans and fitness enthusiasts alike.

A comment read, "Hats off", another user called him a "legend" and many asked him to also reveal his diet and workout regime.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood)

Sood's chiselled abs and overall athletic build serve as a testament to his disciplined lifestyle. Previously, the actor revealed that he dedicates at least two hours of his day to fitness, which also includes running, cycling and other form of workouts.

At present, Sood is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film 'Fateh', which also marks the directorial debut of the actor-philanthropist. ‘Fateh’ explores real-life instances of cybercrime with a blend of action. Sood will be seen sharing the screen space with Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez. Promising to elevate Indian action cinema, ‘Fateh’ boasts breathtaking action sequences choreographed by Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. The film will release on Jan 10, 2025.

Sonu Sood, who has stepped into the role of director for the upcoming movie, has called it a tribute to the youths who have been victims of cybercrime on various levels. Based on real-life incidents, the film aims to entertain while also shedding light on cyber threats in the digital age and how it can be averted with simple security measures.

Sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot of the movie, the actor had said, "Fateh has been special and a personal film to me. It is a tribute to the youth who have been a victim of cybercrime on various levels. Get Ready."

On the occasion of his birthday, announced the release date of 'Fateh'. The announcement was made along with a new poster and a picture of Sood, which has surely amped up the curiosity around the film, set to release on January 10, 2025.

Earlier, while talking about how the idea struck him after the pandemic, the actor shared, "Whether it was for medical or educational needs, a lot of people tried getting in touch with me. There were [frauds] who told them that clicking on a link would connect them to me. The next thing you know, the money would go out of their [accounts]. It’s sad as they come from financially challenged circumstances. I remember once, a son based in Lucknow wanted an ambulance for his mother and was told he would get one if he clicked on a link. He had only ₹6,000, and that was taken away. Someone connected him to me, and I arranged that ambulance for him."