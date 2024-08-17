Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness mantra! Actor sleeps for THESE many hours a day, works out at 2 a.m.

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness mantra! Actor sleeps for THESE many hours a day, works out at 2 a.m.

Updated on: 17 August,2024 12:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Shachi Chaturvedi | shachi.chaturvedi@mid-day.com

If you are in your 20s and already craving 9 hours of sleep, take inspiration from King Khan because he will surely give you a complex

In pic: Shah Rukh Khan. Pic/Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan has some major fitness goals even in his 50s. The actor, who is a crush of the world, follows a very strict routine, and you will be shocked after reading the amount of sleep he gets every day.


If you are in your 20s and already craving 9 hours of sleep, take inspiration from King Khan because he will surely give you a complex. The actor, in one of his conversations with ‘The Guardian’, revealed that he only takes 5 hours of sleep. Yes, you read that right. If you think your King Khan spends the entire day enjoying his life and resting, you are wrong because the actor works hard to maintain what he has earned.



 Shah Rukh Khan, while sharing his routine, stated, “I go to sleep at five in the morning. When Mark Wahlberg gets up, I go off to sleep. And then I wake up about nine or ten if I’m shooting. But then I will come home at 2 a.m., take a bath, and then work out before I go to sleep.”


Further, he talked about his four-year-long sabbatical and shared, “At the age of 55, I took a kind of sabbatical. During the pandemic, there was nothing else to do, and I was telling everyone: learn Italian cooking and work out. I was working out. I built a body. After four years, people started missing me because before that I was too much in everybody’s face.”

Simple and Grounded Diet

If you think Shah Rukh Khan follows a fancy, celebrity-style diet, you might be surprised. His approach to eating is actually pretty straightforward and focused on balance. In a chat with ‘OnlyMyHealth’, he shared his routine: “I eat two meals a day, with no snacks in between—just lunch and dinner.” He prefers simple meals that are rich in protein and nutrients, which helps him stay energized and focused.

His regular meals often include grilled chicken, broccoli, sprouts, and sometimes a bit of lentils. “I stick to simple foods like sprouts, grilled chicken, broccoli, and sometimes a little bit of lentils,” he said. By keeping his diet clean and uncomplicated, Shah Rukh makes sure he’s giving his body what it needs without adding any unnecessary fuss.

