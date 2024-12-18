Postpartum fitness is not about rushing back to the gym; it’s about rebuilding strength, honoring the body’s recovery, and ensuring overall well-being.

Sonnalli Seygall and her husband Ashesh Sajnani

Sonnalli Seygall, known for her commitment to fitness and wellness, recently embraced motherhood with the birth of her baby girl. While navigating the joys of parenting, she’s also prioritizing a balanced approach to her physical and mental health recovery. Postpartum fitness is not about rushing back to the gym; it’s about rebuilding strength, honoring the body’s recovery, and ensuring overall well-being.

Here are 5 insights inspired by Sonnalli’s journey:

Take it Slow: Postpartum recovery is unique for every mother. Starting with light activities like stretching, yoga, or gentle walking can help ease the body into movement.

Nutrition is Key: A balanced diet rich in proteins, healthy fats, and iron supports energy levels and healing. Staying hydrated is equally important.

Core Strength First: Focus on exercises that strengthen the pelvic floor and core muscles, as they play a crucial role in overall fitness and recovery.

Time Management: With a newborn, time is precious. Sonnalli suggests setting aside just 15-20 minutes daily for focused exercises or mindful breathing.

Fitness isn’t just physical: Meditation and self-care routines can help cope with postpartum challenges and nurture mental well-being.

In Sonnalli’s words, “Motherhood is a new beginning, and fitness is about embracing the journey, not chasing a timeline.”

About Sonnali Seygall’s baby girl

Sonnalli Seygal, known for films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, and Jai Mummy Di, welcomed her first bundle of joy—a baby girl—with her restaurateur-husband Ashesh Sajnani on November 27.

The actress has named their baby girl Shukar. Reportedly, Sonnalli delivered her baby on the evening of November 27 at Surya Hospital in Santacruz. She had a normal delivery.

About Sonnali Seygall and Ashesh

Sonnalli and Ashesh got married in June last year, and in August this year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Sonnalli represented India at Miss International 2006 and was in the Top 12. Her debut film was 2011's Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan and was directed by Luv Ranjan. The actress was last seen on screen in Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai, a comedy-drama film directed by Raj Trivedi. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Amit Sial, Faisal Malik, Sonali Kulkarni, and Jatin Sarin.