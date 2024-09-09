Breaking News
Watch! Tiger Shroff makes jaws drop as he flaunts his chiselled physique

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Monday has set the internet on fire by sharing a video of himself, flaunting his toned physique

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff on Monday has set the internet on fire by sharing a video of himself, flaunting his toned physique.


Tiger, who has 39.8 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video, in which we can see him only wearing orange-coloured joggers.



He is running and showing off his well-sculpted back and biceps.


 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

As he turns his face towards the camera, we get a look of his washboard abs and triceps.

The video is captioned with a sun and Tiger emoji.

It has garnered 967K followers, with his mother Ayesha Shroff dropping red heart emojis in the comment section.

Fans showered love on the youngest action hero in the Hindi film industry and wrote: "Natural...inspiration", "Biscuit", "Khatarnak body", "aesthetic", and "perfection".

Tiger is the son of actor Jackie Shroff and Ayesha, He has a younger sister named Krishna Shroff.

On the work front, Tiger made his acting debut in 2012, with Sabbir Khan's action romantic comedy 'Heropanti'. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film features Kriti Sanon in the lead.

He has then been a part of projects like-- 'Baaghi', 'A Flying Jatt', 'Munna Michael', 'Baaghi 2', 'Student of the Year 2', 'War', 'Baaghi 3', 'Heropanti 2', and 'Ganapath'.

The 34-year-old was last seen in science fiction action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, who co-produced the film with Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Himanshu Kishan Mehra under Pooja Entertainment and AAZ Films.

The film starred Akshay Kumar, Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles, alongside Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

He next has 'Eagle', and 'Singham Again' in the pipeline.

'Singham Again' is directed by Rohit Shetty, and stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Dayanand Shetty, Siddhartha Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana.

