Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony on April 20, 2007, at Prateeksha, Amitabh's bungalow in Mumbai.

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share adorable family portrait with Aaradhya on 17th wedding anniversary x 00:00

It's a special day for lovebirds Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as they have completed 17 years of a blissful married life. Marking the special occasion, the duo took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a beautiful selfie with their daughter Aaradhya. In the image, the trio is seen flashing their million-dollar smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

ADVERTISEMENT

Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding took place in a private ceremony on April 20, 2007, at Prateeksha, Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow in Mumbai. After four years of their marriage, the couple became parents to a daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have shared screen space in movies like 'Guru', 'Dhoom 2' and more.

The anniversary post seems to have shut down rumours about the couple’s separation. It was earlier reported that the former Miss World had left her in-law’s house and had been living separately.

The rumours started doing the rounds after the premiere of Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda's streaming film 'The Archies'. Media reports claimed that things were not going too well between Abhishek and Aishwarya.

In addition to that, it was also reported that Big B had gifted Prateeksha, worth Rs 50 crore to daughter Shweta.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek was seen in 'Ghoomer'. The movie has Abhishek essaying a cricket mentor who trains a young cricketer, played by Saiyami Kher, who loses her right arm. Shabana Azmi and Angad Bedi are also a part of the movie.

He will next be seen in Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Be Happy’. A poignant tale that unfolds the journey of a single father and his talented daughter who aspire to perform on the country's biggest dance reality show. ‘Be Happy’ highlights the extraordinary lengths a father will go to fulfill his daughter’s dreams and find true happiness. It is directed by Remo D'Souza and also stars Nora Fatehi, Nasser, Inayat Verma, and Johny Lever.

Abhishek also has an untitled project with Shoojit Sircar. The official synopsis of the project read, "Sometimes life gives us a second chance,' and for Arjun, who settled in the USA in pursuit of 'The American Dream', it's an opportunity to rediscover and embrace the precious bond he shares with his daughter."

It further read, "Shoojit Sircar crafts an intrinsically emotional journey with an entertaining narrative through this story about a father and daughter as they navigate through life's surprises. The film compels us to discover the true value of life's fleeting moments, learning to cherish each one. This heartwarming tale is a 'celebration of life' in its everyday, ordinary.”

Johny Lever, Ahilya Bamroo, and Jayant Kriplani are also part of the film.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan - 2' which got a massive response from the audience.

(With inputs from Agencies)