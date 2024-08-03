Breaking News
Maharashtra: Truck overturns, cylinders explode on highway in Vasai
Mumbai weather update: Brace for more rain and waterlogging today, warns IMD
Mumbai: ‘New laws open to misuse’
Thane: Police bust gas cylinder filling racket in Ambernath
Mumbai: Charni Road FOB in tatters, civic body says ‘Oops, used indoor tiles’
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Saiee Manjrekar on Tabu Found out that she has amazing sense of humour

Saiee Manjrekar on Tabu: 'Found out that she has amazing sense of humour’

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Saiee, who plays Tabu’s younger version in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, on discovering a new facet to the actor during film’s promotions

Saiee Manjrekar on Tabu: 'Found out that she has amazing sense of humour’

Tabu

Listen to this article
Saiee Manjrekar on Tabu: 'Found out that she has amazing sense of humour’
x
00:00

Good things often happen when you least expect them. Saiee Manjrekar says Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, director Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama, is a case in point. “I had auditioned for a part in a web series, which was to be helmed by Neeraj sir. But I didn’t get it. Later, I got an audition call for a film with Neeraj sir. After doing several rounds of auditions, I didn’t hear from them for two months. So, I thought they took someone else this time as well. Then suddenly, one day, I got a call that Neeraj sir wanted to meet me, and I was cast in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” she smiles.


Santanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in Auron Mein Kahan Dum ThaSantanu Maheshwari and Saiee Manjrekar in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha



The actor plays Tabu’s younger version in the film that also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari. She remembers being nervous when she learnt that she would be romancing Maheshwari. “I loved his work in Gangubai Kathiawadi [2022]. So, I wondered how I’d fare opposite him. Working with Shantanu was a delight. He is a good actor, and in the course of this film, I have found a friend in him.”


Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also gave her the chance to be in the company of one of her all-time favourite actors, Tabu. She interacted with the actor during the film’s promotions, and discovered a new facet to her. “I am always star-struck around Tabu ma’am and Ajay sir. In fact, I was watching one of the songs and was blown away by some of her nuances. Over the last few weeks, I spent some time with her and found out that she has an amazing sense of humour. That was a revelation for me. She has great comic timing in both reel and real life.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

tabu Saiee Manjrekar Web Series News Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK