Good things often happen when you least expect them. Saiee Manjrekar says Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, director Neeraj Pandey’s romantic drama, is a case in point. “I had auditioned for a part in a web series, which was to be helmed by Neeraj sir. But I didn’t get it. Later, I got an audition call for a film with Neeraj sir. After doing several rounds of auditions, I didn’t hear from them for two months. So, I thought they took someone else this time as well. Then suddenly, one day, I got a call that Neeraj sir wanted to meet me, and I was cast in Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,” she smiles.

The actor plays Tabu’s younger version in the film that also stars Ajay Devgn and Shantanu Maheshwari. She remembers being nervous when she learnt that she would be romancing Maheshwari. “I loved his work in Gangubai Kathiawadi [2022]. So, I wondered how I’d fare opposite him. Working with Shantanu was a delight. He is a good actor, and in the course of this film, I have found a friend in him.”

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha also gave her the chance to be in the company of one of her all-time favourite actors, Tabu. She interacted with the actor during the film’s promotions, and discovered a new facet to her. “I am always star-struck around Tabu ma’am and Ajay sir. In fact, I was watching one of the songs and was blown away by some of her nuances. Over the last few weeks, I spent some time with her and found out that she has an amazing sense of humour. That was a revelation for me. She has great comic timing in both reel and real life.”