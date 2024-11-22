Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News

Varun Dhawan is consuming 'Vitamin sea' with a chiseled body in the latest post

Updated on: 22 November,2024 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a stunning shirtless picture of himself, looking dashing with his chiselled physique and bright smile

Varun Dhawan is consuming 'Vitamin sea' with a chiseled body in the latest post

Picture Courtesy/Varun Dhawan's Instagram account

Varun Dhawan is consuming 'Vitamin sea' with a chiseled body in the latest post
Varun Dhawan, who is basking in the success of 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', took a break from his hectic schedule to treat fans with his latest post.


In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the actor shared a stunning shirtless picture of himself, looking dashing with his chiseled physique and bright smile.


Flaunting his chiselled body in a shirtless avatar, Varun Dhawan sported a bright smile in the picture. Posing against a picturesque background, the actor looked every bit handsome as he rocked short hair, and a clean shaved look.


Along with the picture, the actor added a caption that read, "Vitamin Sea."

 
 
 
 
 
Meanwhile, talking about 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', the action series, written by Sita R Menon and directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), is the Indian instalment of the global 'Citadel' franchise.

Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage original series span the globe, exploring the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' premiered on Prime Video on November 7.

The actor will also be seen in 'Baby John'.

Directed by A Kaleeswaran and backed by acclaimed filmmaker Atlee, 'Baby John' will also star Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

The film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John' is touted as one of the highly anticipated action entertainers and is set to release in theatres this Christmas December 25, adding to the festive cheer.

