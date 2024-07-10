Sukesh Chandrashekhar claims to distribute iPhone 15 pro to a hundred winners who have supported Jacqueline Fernandez during the release of her song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’.

Jacqueline Fernandez Pic/Instagram

100 people to get iPhone 15 pro on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is once again making headlines after her alleged boyfriend and conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar released another letter addressed to her. This time around he is counting down the days left for Jacqueline’s birthday which comes on August 11. He claims to distribute iPhone 15 pro to a hundred winners who have supported the actress during the release of her song ‘Yimmy Yimmy’.

The letter read as follows:

“Baby girl, so super excited the countdown has begun, 30 days for your birthday, can’t wait, it’s my favourite day of the year, a celebration that I enjoy, seeing your

pretty smile, which is he only thing that melts my heart. Baby, last couple of days, I have been hearing and grooving to one of my favourite song of yours, you know which one, but the best part is that I got to hear the lyrics very carefully and realised, I exactly feel the way this

song is.”

“So My Bomma, I wanna say, I have an amazing “hangover” about you, the way you speak, your smile, your hugs, cuddles, your love for me, your anger which disappears in seconds, your eyes, every single thing, it’s a “hangover” and “hangover”, which will remain all my life, And I want this “hangover” even when we are together, and this is an amazing feeling. You have made me realise the meaning of love like always my baby girl, thank you too much baby.”

“Baby it’s hardly matter of days now, will be, walking out, clean, from all the baseless, motivated charges what I am only looking forward, is us being madly in love together like before/now/forever. Baby can’t wait to jet off for that holiday that I promised before all this mess, sorry I let you down and disappointed you, but I am gonna make up for all of it. Baby, BTW, the jet still has “JFS” on it.”

“Also to all who have been supporting Yimmy Yimmy, in 30 days from now, the hundred winners of ‘IPhone-15 Pro, will be announced, on my Baby Jackie’s birthday. So please continue to make Yimmy Yimmy, A blockbuster, chartbuster, breaking all records. Thank you all of you…. Baby, I am missing you so so much, can’t wait to see you, my Bomma, you are my true soulmate. Blessed to have you in my life. Baby also dedicating you “Tauba Tauba” My bro Karan Aujla, Tauba Tauba is just super amazing, lots of love to you my boo. Lastly, My Vara my baby, I love you, super crazy can’t wait, my birthday girl to surprise you …. One more time Jackie my love I am always on “Hangover” about you.”

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez moved Court and sought direction from the Investigating Agency and Superintendent of Jail, Mandoli, to immediately restrain Sukesh from issuing any further letters, messages, or statements addressed to me directly or indirectly.

Jacqueline, through her plea, alleged that Sukesh persistently engages in the unsolicited dissemination of troubling letters to numerous electronic and print media platforms. These letters, once published by the media outlets, create an alarming and distressing environment for the applicant. Their widespread publication amplifies the intimidation and harassment, profoundly affecting the applicant's safety and well-being.