Dressed in a stylish all-brown outfit and a bucket hat, Jacqueline looked incredibly mesmerizing

Picture Courtesy/Jacqueline Fernandez's Instagram account

Listen to this article Jacqueline Fernandez's vacation pics leave fans in awe of her beauty x 00:00

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez delighted her fans with beautiful pictures from her recent vacation trip.

The actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to drop stunning pictures from her getaway. The 'Murder 2' actress wrote a caption that read, "Love light happiness and baby goats." Dressed in a stylish all-brown outfit and a bucket hat, Jacqueline looked incredibly mesmerizing.

Jacqueline also posted a video of herself feeding young goats and captured sweet candid moments with them.

Have a look at the pictures

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Soon after Jacqueline shared the vacation pictures, fans flooded the comments section to express their admiration for her beauty.

One user wrote, "Very beautiful and cute lady with a lovely smile."

Another user commented, "Your smile make me happy Jackie." (along with a heart emoji)

"Soo happy & blessed to see you in my feed," penned a third user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will be next seen in 'Fateh' opposite Sonu Sood.

The film will showcase some breathtaking action sequences, which have been done under the supervision of Hollywood stunt expert Lee Whittaker. 'Fateh' has been shot across global locations including India, USA, Russia, and Poland, read a statement.

'Fateh' is all set to hit the screens this year. With Fateh, Sonu is making his directorial debut. It is produced by Zee Studios and Shakti Sagar Productions.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever