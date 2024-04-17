12th Fail: Vikrant Massey has revealed that the movie is scheduled to be released in China on over 20,000 screens

Vikrant Massey's film

Listen to this article 12th fail: Vikrant Massey starrer to release in over 20,000 screens in China x 00:00

Renowned filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra took the nation by storm with his latest directorial, ‘12th Fail’. The film, starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, emerged as the biggest surprise hit of last year and stands among the monstrous successes of 2023. Released on October 27th, 2023, it garnered an extraordinary response from the masses and audiences, who praised it highly for its simplistic storytelling.

Now, after winning several awards, the movie is set to add yet another feather to its cap. Vikrant Massey has revealed that the movie is scheduled to be released in China on over 20,000 screens. While discussing the release of the biographical drama in China, Vikrant shared that the release had been in talks for some time now. In a recent interview with India Today, he said, "It has been in the works for a few months, but finally, the news is out, and everyone knows that the film is releasing in China.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Vikrant further revealed that China has a big market for entertainment. “There are more than 20,000 screens (given to 12th Fail). China really caters to the entertainment sector and hence the numbers (of screens),” he said.

12th Fail's successful theatrical run for 25 weeks

It was just recently when the movie completed 25 weeks of successful run in the box office and theatres. As the movie achieved this milestone, Vikrant took to his Instagram and shared, “First film in 23 years to achieve this milestone. Thank you audiences for making our dream come true. YOU truly are responsible for making this happen. Much love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikrant Massey (@vikrantmassey)

Medha Shankr, who essayed the character of IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, wrote, “#12thFail celebrates its Silver Jubilee for an impressive theatrical run - 25 weeks and going strong! Here’s to all who have made this a cinematic triumph!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Medha Shankr (@medhashankr)

About 12th Fail

‘12th Fail’, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students attempting the UPSC entrance exam. However, at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people not to lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is now running in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.