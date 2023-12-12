20 years of LOC Kargil: This is how Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol marked the milestone year 

20 years of LOC Kargil: As JP Dutta's film completed two decades since release, the cast of the film took to Instagram to share their memories associated to the movie

Team of LOC:Kargil

The film 'LOC Kargil' directed by JP Dutta is a war film based on the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan. The film is based on the Indian Army's successful Operation Vijay that was launched in May 1999 in the wake of the Pakistani intrusion and occupation of the strategic heights in the Kargil sector to flush out the Pakistani intruders from the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC).The ambitious film features an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Saif Ali Khan, Suniel Shetty, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Manoj Bajpayee, Akshaye Khanna, Esha Deol, among others.

The film was released in theatres on December 12, 2003. As the film completed two decades today, some of the cast members took to social media to share pictures from the sets of the film and expressed their gratitude.

Sharing some stills from the film, Ajay Devgn wrote, "thank you for the scars that serve as a reminder of the battles fought... grateful for the journey, the memories, and the friends I made along the way".

Esha Deol essayed the role of Dimple and was paired opposite Abhishek Bachchan in the film. It was the first time that the two were paired opposite each other. "#20yearsoflockargil JP Dutta ji thank you for trusting me with the most emotional role of Dimple .. this was one of my most memorable experiences as an actor.. working opposite Abhishek for the first time @bachchan where he played Vikram batra to perfection ( AB it’s 20 to us too as co actors ) simply an unforgettable journey filming LOC kargil . Congratulations to the entire star cast & team .. Salute Jai hind .. yeh dil mange more," wrote Esha sharing old pictures from the sets.

Abhishek Bachchan who essayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in the film also shared some memories of making the film and wrote, "Time flies! Cannot believe it’s been 20 yrs since the release of L.O.C. Such great memories making the film with so many friends. But an even greater honour to be able to tell the stories of our true heroes in the Indian armed forces. Thank you JP sahab for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to be a part in the film."

The music of LOC: Kargil was composed by Anu Malik, with lyrics written by Javed Akhtar. The casting of the film was also not an easy one. Shah Rukh Khan was first offered Sanjay Dutt's role, but things couldn't be worked out. Aamir Khan was the first choice for Karan Nath's role. Rahul Khanna and Arbaaz Khan were also signed for the film, but both walked out later. Jackie Shroff was signed for the film but dropped out later. Salman Khan was the original choice for Abhishek Bachchan's role.